Lynda Carter settles the Pride Month debate: Wonder Woman is a queer and trans icon

By Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

TV superhero Lynda Carter has been a real-life hero to many this week while showing her support for the LGBTQ+ community in honor of Pride Month.

In response to those who refused to acknowledge Wonder Woman’s influence in LGBTQ+ circles, the beloved “Wonder Woman” star firmly stated that the golden lasso-wielding goddess is a queer and transgender icon. She would know, after all.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” Carter tweeted Wednesday.

“Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

Carter famously portrayed Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the hit 1970s TV series named for the feminist figure, most recently played onscreen by Gal Gadot.

At 70, the veteran actor has continued to connect with Wonder Woman fans around the world by sharing Wonder Woman fan art, memes and throwback photos, as well as participating in events tied to the seminal character.

On the first day of June, aka Pride Month, Carter shared a rainbow illustration of Wonder Woman by comic artist Paulina Ganucheau. She captioned the artwork, “Happy Pride! So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans.”

After some Twitter trolls complained about her Pride Month post, Carter shut them down — with receipts and everything. For example: When one person claimed that Wonder Woman “IS NOT A SUPER HERO FOR GAYS!” the entertainment luminary cheerfully replied, “You’re right! She’s a superhero for bisexuals!” and linked to an interview with comic book writer Greg Rucka confirming that Wonder Woman is queer.

Basking in “all the love from LGBTQ+ fans,” Carter later captioned a photo of herself in a punching stance and wrote, “Here’s one I call the ‘ready to fight your homophobic relatives’ pose. Just kidding. (Or am I?) Haha!”

On Thursday, Carter acknowledged she had “stirred things up a bit” and encouraged her nearly 294,000 Twitter followers to support LGBTQ+ organizations, including the Audre Lorde Project, the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, Trans Lifeline and PFLAG.

“There are so many other orgs worth supporting as well,” she added in a follow-up tweet. “I’ll be sure to share more throughout Pride, and most importantly, share the stories of all the wonder people who made it all happen.”

The Daily Sun

