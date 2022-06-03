ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp jokes about severed finger with child outside his latest gig with Jeff Beck

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y92DV_0fzOWxJO00

Johnny Depp has joked about his severed finger with crowds outside his gig on Thursday night (2 June).

The actor made his latest appearance alongside Jeff Beck at the Sage concert hall in Gateshead on Thursday night (2 June). During the gig, it was revealed that Depp will be releasing an album with Beck next month.

In photos from the evening, Depp can be seen surrounded by fans outside of the venue.

Stopping to take photos and sign autographs, the Pirates of the Caribbean star cracked a joke about his past finger injury with what appears to be a child in the crowd.

When he leant down to sign autographs, he pointed at the fan’s hand and said: “You have five. I have four and seven eighths. Mad.”

The interaction was caught on camera by Twitter user @tinyspookyghoul, who shared the clip on social media on Friday (3 June).

The gig came a day after Depp won his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, during which what became known as the “severed finger incident” became a focal point .

The incident took place in March 2015 when the couple were staying in Australia while Depp filmed the fifth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp claimed that a “good chunk” of his finger was cut off when Heard allegedly threw a bottle of vodka at him.

Heard has claimed that she was not awake when the injury occured, alleging that she took sleeping pills after they fought and woke up to find Depp “missing a finger”.

Depp was absent from the Virgina court on Wednesday (1 June) when the jury announced their decision. The actor was seen leaving The Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle shortly before the reading of the verdict, according to ITV News .

Singer Sam Fender had spent the evening with Depp , sharing a photograph with the star to his Instagram Stories minutes after the verdict came in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bg69M_0fzOWxJO00

Depp sued Heard for $50m (£39.8m) over a Washington Post op-ed titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article does not mention Depp by name, yet his lawyers said it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused Heard while they were together.

Heard countersued for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

During closing remarks, both sides urged jurors to think about other victims of domestic abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpwfI_0fzOWxJO00

Heard’s legal team highlighted the message that a verdict in Depp’s favour would send to others, while the actor’s representatives said her claims were “an act of profound cruelty to true survivors”.

On Wednesday (1 June), the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Johnny Depp Still Facing Assault Lawsuit in Wake of Amber Heard Decision

Johnny Depp may be finished with his lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, but he still has a major court case ahead of him this summer. The 59-year-old actor is due in court in July to answer an assault charge from movie location manager Greg "Rocky" Brooks. According to a report by Movie Web, Brooks alleges that Depp punched him in the face repeatedly while working together in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Marries Girlfriend In Beach Ceremony

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, 34, announced on Instagram that she got married in Hawaii. Lyssa shared gorgeous snapshots from her June 3 wedding ceremony where she said “I do” to her partner Leiana Evensen. Lyssa stunned in a white over-the-shoulder dress, while Leiana wore a white button down shirt and shorts. The couple, who also each wore floral headpieces, eventually stripped down into matching white bikinis to pose for more photos in the water after the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Johnny Depp
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Johnny Depp, Amber Heard After Trial: ‘Move on With Life’

For weeks, the world had its eyes locked on Hollywood icons and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as they battled out their differences in a broadcast defamation trial. Now, just days ago, the jury reached a settlement, naming Heard, for the most part, the aggressor in their marriage, awarding Depp a total of $15 million in damages while the actress saw just $2 million in compensation. Now, with the public waiting to see what comes following the decision, British TV personality Sharon Osbourne is calling out both stars, begging them to “move on with life.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday after throwing a picnic for her at Frogmore Cottage.Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor residence, where a cake by the couple’s wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.A spokesperson for the couple did not name specific family members who attended the event.The picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, who attended the picnic.Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to over £79,000 in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organisation partnered with the couple’s Archewell foundation, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes.The organisation has provided support in Uvalde, Texas and Ukraine, the spokesperson said. Read More No-confidence vote ‘beginning of end’ for PM - live
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham’s Unconventional Romance: A Timeline

A romance for the history books. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham may not have followed the typical relationship rules, but their connection still grows stronger by the day. The pair began dating in 2001 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella Rae, two years later. They went on to have three more children: sons […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Simon Cowell shocks BGT audience with comment about the Queen ahead of Royal Variety Performance

Simon Cowell shocked Britain’s Got Talent viewers as he appeared to question whether the Queen would be able to see this year’s Royal Variety Performance.The latest series of the ITV competition show came to an end on Sunday (5 June), with comedian Axel Blake winning the show.The winner of Britain’s Got Talent gets to perform at the Royal Variety Performance – which is traditionally attended by the Queen – later this year.Earlier in the night, Cowell had shared the importance of the show during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year in particular, with fellow finalist Ben Nickless.“I know the money’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinyspookyghoul
The Independent

Kate and William address Prince Louis’ show-stealing moments over jubilee weekend - OLD

Prince Louis went viral over the bank holiday weekend with his antics during the platinum jubilee — and his behaviour hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The four-year-old “stole the show” in his public appearances at official events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him.However, some people were concerned about Louis’s behaviour...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Furious mother hits out at school that punished her teen daughter twice for wearing shorts

A mother on TikTok has spoken out against her teenage daughter’s school dress code after she was dress-coded and given an extra large shirt, only to be dress-coded again because an administrator couldn’t see her shorts.The parent, who goes by the name Stasia on the app, shared how her daughter fought back against the dress code by staging a protest at her school. But when the boys joined in by wearing crop tops to class, it was only the girls who were chastised for breaking the school dress code.Stasia, who also works as a teacher at a separate school, began...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard.Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.The pair are said to have hated mixed race relationships and used Harry’s marriage to Meghan as an example.Gibbons, of Carshalton, south London, and Patten-Walsh, of Romford, east London, are on trial at Kingston Crown Court, where they deny encouraging acts of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill issues funny warning to Kate Middleton following Prince Louis video

Mark Hamill issued a funny warning to Kate Middleton after a video of Prince Louis circulated online.On Sunday (5 June), a clip of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child putting his hand over Middleton’s mouth at the jubilee celebrations was shared on social media.In the clip, the bored four-year-old can be seen thumbing his nose and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee pageant.Star Wars actor Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, shared the clip on Twitter, writing: “I think she should start dreading the teenage years... NOW.”The clip came...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Kardashian's request to attend Jubilee celebrations reportedly snubbed

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson apparently requested tickets to attend the official Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday, as reported by Mail Online. But, both Buckingham Palace and the BBC, who are broadcasting the event, allegedly turned them down. The news website stated:. Representatives for the star...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard stenographer denies ‘partying’ with Pirates actor as critics accuse her of bias

The stenographer in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has pushed back on allegations of bias after she was seen hugging Mr Depp on the last day of the proceedings. Judy Bellinger was filmed embracing Mr Depp on Friday 27 May in footage shared across social media. Heard fans claim that this shows that Ms Heard didn’t get a fair trial, suggesting that the behaviour showed that the stenographer wasn’t impartial during the proceedings. The verdict was handed down five days after Ms Bellinger was seen interacting with the Depp team. Ms Bellinger has denied that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton wears fuchsia pink Stella McCartney dress at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Duchess of Cambridge watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their three children from the royal box on Sunday.Kate Middleton arrived wearing a custom fuchsia pink dress by Stella McCartney.The custom raspberry red forest friendly viscose dress featured padded shoulders, ruching on one shoulder and puffed long sleeves.The Duchess completed the look with simple gold and diamond earrings, natural makeup and her hair in loose curls.Kate sat next to her three children, Prince Louis, four, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince George, eight, for the pageant.While George matched Prince William – both were dressed in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Harry and Meghan release picture of daughter Lilibet on first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday.The photograph of Lilibet, who celebrated the occasion with family and close friends of the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday, is understood to have been taken by family friend Misan Harriman.Harry and Meghan’s second child, born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.The couple said they had been “incredibly touched” by the birthday wishes that have flooded in for Lilibet.More than 100,000 dollars (£79,800) in donations...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

685K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy