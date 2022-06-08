7 Tips for Saving on Groceries at Walmart This Month

Amid soaring inflation and busy summers full of pool parties and vacations, savvy Walmart shoppers will be on the lookout for budgeting hacks that can help keep their Walmart grocery costs down in June. Before you head out on your next Walmart shopping trip, follow these tips to cut back on grocery expenses this month .

Plan Ahead With Meal Prep

Before you go shopping at Walmart, it's a good idea to arrive armed with a list of what you need to buy so you don't impulsively buy groceries you won't cook or consume.

Stick to your budget by making a list and meal prepping ahead of your visit. Brad Godwin, grocery expert and RVP at Shopkick , recommends shoppers plan out cost-effective meals through websites or blogs run by food influencers to find the best cost-saving tips paired with recipe inspiration. Savvy shoppers may create meal plans based on sale items for the week. Use what you already have in your pantry or freezer and purchase any sale items you need for weekly meal prep.

Sign Up for Walmart+

Whether you're driving to the nearest Walmart or opting for delivery, members of Walmart+ receive plenty of bang for their membership buck.

A few perks that come with the program include checking out with your phone while shopping in-store and receiving member prices on fuel including the chance to save up to 10 cents per gallon at participating gas stations. Walmart+ members also receive free shipping and free delivery from their store for those who would prefer to place a grocery order online and have it delivered to their doorstep.

Download the Walmart App

Downloading the Walmart app allows shoppers to immediately build and save shopping lists, ensuring you never have to worry about forgetting your list at home. In addition to shopping lists, shoppers who have downloaded the Walmart app can check out the weekly savings in their Walmart store's ad and see where they can save on all their favorite foods and other essentials for under $5 to $15.

The Walmart app also offers shoppers the chance to view a map of their store location. Track and find the right aisle instantly, ensuring you don't spend too much time browsing unrelated aisles and focus on your grocery needs.

Shop Great Value

Similar to how Target has a private-label line of brand offerings like up & up, Walmart shoppers can save even more on their groceries by purchasing Great Value products.

Great Value is available to satisfy virtually every need on your grocery list from pantry essentials like peanut butter and tuna to frozen vegetables and ice cream and items in the dairy aisle including cheese and yogurt. Every item is inexpensive and comes highly recommended by Walmart shoppers.

Print Out Available Coupons

Grocery shoppers can find plenty of shopping deals through the Walmart app and on the Walmart.com website.

According to Walmart, you easily print and use money-saving coupons you find on the Walmart website. Select the Services icon from the navigation bar. Then, select Get Inspired and the Weekly Ad from the drop-down. Find your nearest store using your ZIP code and select Coupons. Then, check off each coupon you'd like to print and print the coupons to bring in with you during your next shopping trip.

Use a Basket Instead of a Shopping Cart

Instead of grabbing a shopping cart when you enter a Walmart store, consider grabbing one basket instead. This will leave less room for you to buy more groceries and helps you stick to your shopping list. Take a few reusable grocery bags with you as you shop and commit to filling only the bags you brought into the store.

Check Endcaps

Godwin said the traditional grocery shopping experience offers the opportunity for in-store surprise and delight via endcaps and displays.

The next time you're shopping at Walmart, swing by the endcap at the end of the aisle. You might be able to find certain products for sale there or other clearance items at competitive prices!

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Tips for Saving on Groceries at Walmart This Month