Presidential Election

Joe Biden Gun Plan Contrasted With Arming Ukraine, Sparking Debate

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The president urged a ban on assault weapons but appeared to recognize it was not politically...

Comments / 134

Len Kristoff
4d ago

Fact is many fighters in the Ukraine are basically civilians with little or no military training just ordinary people who have taken up arms to defend the country they love

Reply(39)
39
r caestershire
3d ago

Gun control will not prevent someone with violent intentions. With the number of guns already out there already it doesn't matter.Its the person behind the trigger that matters.

Reply(1)
33
johnny conner
3d ago

Has anyone considered what would happen if the US was attacked now? Oil reserves has already been released. Military weapons are being replenished to Ukraine for a war we are not in. Our position is getting more vulnerable. Before it is said and done we may have to defend our own country with the same weapons they are trying their best to take from us. Think about it.

Reply(6)
26
Newsweek

