MTV Movie & TV Awards to Feature ‘Elvis’ Song Performance From Diplo, Swae Lee (Exclusive)

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter 4 days ago
 4 days ago
Diplo and Swae Lee are set to take the stage at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the first live televised performance of Elvis soundtrack single “Tupelo Shuffle.”

The track, from the forthcoming Baz Luhrmann film about the King of Rock and Roll in theaters June 24, also features Elvis cast members Austin Butler , who plays Elvis Presley himself, and Gary Clark Jr., who plays Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup in the film. The film also stars Tom Hanks as “Colonel” Tom Parker.

Like Presley, Diplo and Swae Lee also hail from Tupelo, Mississippi. Listen to the song here . “Tupelo Shuffle” will be included on the Elvis soundtrack, also set for a June 24 release.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards announced earlier today that Jennifer Lopez would receive the Generation Award, given to actors whose work in film and TV have made them household names. She joins previous recipients Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire Fast & Furious franchise.

It was previously announced that Jack Black would receive the Comedic Genius Award.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens , is set to air live from Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Presenters include Awkwafina, Billy Eichner, Chase Sui Wonders, Chris Evans, Eduardo Franco, Glen Powell, Lana Condor, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Joe Keery, Joseph Quinn, Maria Bakalova, Pablo Schreiber, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough, Sarah Shahi and Sydney Sweeney.

The show will be immediately followed at 10 p.m. by the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted , hosted by Tayshia Adams, celebrating the best in reality TV, talk shows and documentaries. During that portion of the evening, Bethenny Frankel will receive the Reality Royalty Award.

Both shows will air on MTV and various other Paramount channels including BET, Comedy Central, MTV2, Paramount Network and VH1.

Spider-Man: No Way Home leads this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees with seven nods, followed by Euphoria with six nominations and The Batman with four nods. RuPaul’s Drag Race leads the nominees for Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted with four nods, followed by triple nominees Selling Sunset and Summer House .

Executive producers for both the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski.

The Hollywood Reporter

