ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Corgi-themed gift sales soar as Britons set to spend £400m on jubilee

By Zoe Wood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AO0ye_0fzOWVnA00
A man prepares a platinum jubilee-themed display outside a shop in Windsor, England. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Corgi-shaped cakes, trifle bowls and posh souvenir mugs are among the platinum jubilee -themed products that have hit the spot for shoppers amid a high street battle for the £400m of extra sales riding on the festivities.

Corgi merchandise was one of the big retail trends to emerge, with the small dogs emblazoned on everything from biscuits to mugs, T-shirts and cushions. Marks & Spencer scored a hit with its Queen Connie and Corgi caterpillar cake duo, which sold out in many stores, including on Ocado.

It is estimated that 39 million adults are celebrating the jubilee, with 4.1 million families planning to attend a street party. They will have spent about £45m on jubilee cakes and sweets to share, according to the Centre for Retail Research (CRR) , which predicts the overall spending boost will be £408m – part of a wider economic lift that could be as much as £6bn.

Related: Tributes paid to absent Queen at jubilee service of thanksgiving

The household specialist Lakeland said its £35 vintage-look trifle bowls sold out as soon as a lemon and swiss roll amaretti version of the classic dessert was declared as the official pudding . Cake-stand sales at Waitrose have also doubled with customers searching its website for Victoria sponge and scone recipes with “afternoon tea”.

The retail marketplace OnBuy, which had warned of a potential bunting shortage due to the scramble it saw for party supplies last week, said union flag bunting, party hats and banners were among the products that had sold out.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

CRR thinks the souvenir and memorabilia trade will have been worth about £282m, with 6m mugs and 10m flags among the mountain of T-shirts, cushions, stationery and knick-knacks sold.

The pottery brand Emma Bridgewater said most of its platinum jubilee range, which includes Queen Bee mugs and personalised teapots, sold out in advance with the company producing more to meet demand.

Waitrose said it had seen a huge increase in party food orders over the past week for cake, sausage rolls, sandwiches and salad. In a sign of enthusiasm for the jubilee, customers were also buying exclusive products such as a £40 Buckingham Palace Gin and a £46 Moët Rosé champagne.

Another big winner from the jubilee has been English sparkling wine. Sales at Majestic Wine are nearly 60% up on last year, with wines made by the West Sussex winemaker Nyetimber selling well. One in 10 people would share a toast with English fizz, it said, with more than 2.6m bottles expected to be opened.

But royal celebrations bring out the best and worse in retail marketers. The owner of the cult anonymous retail Twitter feed @WHS_carpet , which ran a thread on the best and worse jubilee merchandise, said that on the whole the ranges had been “quite sweet and well-intentioned”.

Products such as Heinz’s HM Sauce and Salad Queen, for example, had raised a smile in supermarket aisles. “A lot of the food products have been quite decent, especially in cakes but a few are pretty lazy and opportunistic,” they said. “Simply applying the word jubilee or platinum to something or using coronation chicken is slack.”

“My favourite is Connie the Caterpillar and the Corgi. [My] least favourite has got to be the Subway platinum meal deal. It will be hard to tell what the failures are until Friday lunchtime [when the discounting begins].”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britons#Platinum Jubilee#Uk#Marks Spencer#Ocado#Swiss#Waitrose#Onbuy
Aabha Gopan

Meet Toko, the man who spent over $15,000 to become a dog

While people spend millions to look like their favorite celebrity, here’s a man who spent $15,685 to become a dog. This Japanese man spent approximately two million Yen to look like a collie - his favorite breed of canine. The man, who goes by Toko, said his lifelong dream was to become a dog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

How we met: ‘We were scared someone would open our marriage certificate and we’d go to prison’

In the summer of 2010, Rainer was volunteering at an underground LGBTQ+ film festival in Jakarta. “I was born and raised in the city and had been part of the festival for a while,” he says. “There are some anti-LGBTQ+ laws and a lot of prejudice towards gay people in Indonesia, so we never told the authorities exactly what we were showing when we asked for permissions.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Seven queens star in Sotheby’s show of power, prestige and pearls

Seven queens of these islands have been gathered this month in an extraordinary grouping to mark the unrivalled length of Elizabeth II’s reign. Sotheby’s auction house has assembled portraits of all the regnant queens from the Tudors onwards, with the exception of Lady Jane Grey, the teenager who claimed the throne for just nine days.
U.K.
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

306K+
Followers
75K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy