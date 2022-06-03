Games Across Acadiana Scavenger Hunt is Open NOW!

The 2022 Games Across Acadiana has started. It's Acadiana's Ultimate Scavenger Hunt that will take you across the 10 parishes that Miles Perret serves. The app and all of the challenges are open right now. The more missions you complete, the more chances you have to win great prizes, including the grand prize of $10,000.

Miles Perret Cancer Services Games Across Acadiana

Download a the free GooseChase app, or go to milesperret.org to find the rules, plus a link to get started. In the app, search "2022 Games Across Acadiana". You can register as an individual or a group. Then complete the missions to earn points. The number of points you earn will determine how many entries you have for the prizes.

You'll find historic sites, fun sites, and lots of great travel while cruising through Acadiana. This year, you'll have more time to complete the missions, with 17 days and three full weekends included.

Don't forget some of the bonus missions. Two are in the lobby of Miles Perret Cancer Services located at 2130 Kaliste Saloom Road, which is at the corner of Kaliste Saloom Road and Martial Avenue. You can visit during regular business hours on weekdays, and from 10-2 on Saturday.

Fill up the tank, get the family together, and enjoy a nice "staycation" while playing Games Across Acadiana. This event helps fund services provided to individuals and families surviving and living with cancer. They provide emotional support, guidance, and hope. All of Miles Perret services are free, and no qualifications are needed. To learn more about their mission, and if you'd like to become a volunteer, visit their website, milesperret.org .