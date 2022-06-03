ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

N2K: Gun Violence Awareness Day, How To Prevent Mass Shootings, POTUS Talks Gun Control

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faK5x_0fzOVud000

Join Cheddar News as we break down the Need 2 Know headlines this morning including Gun Violence Awareness Day, how to prevent mass shootings, and the president's comments on gun control.

Comments / 3

Related
Cheddar News

GUN LAWS IN OTHER COUNTRIES

While the United States struggles with mass shootings, other countries have had success with gun regulations - often after their own mass shootings. On this Gun Awareness Day, Cheddar's Shannon LaNier reports on steps some other countries have taken to stop gun violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

Drag Queen DD Fuego Explains Drag to Kids and Adults With a Coloring Book

New York drag queen DD Fuego, joined Cheddar News to discuss her journey to drag, sharing the coloring book "Find Your Fuego" to explain to kids and adults alike what drag is all about, and describing the Big Apple scene. "It's incredible because you're meeting people for the first time, and you're also sharing a piece of you, and they're sharing with you back, and it's instant, and it's so intimate, but it's also art," she said. "It's theater!" In celebrating this spirit, Cheddar employee Shannon also received a "fantastic" makeover from DD Fuego.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cheddar News

Ark. Gov Hutchinson on Abortion Trigger Law, Possible 2024 Presidential Run

In the second part of Cheddar's talk with Governor Asa Hutchinson, the Republican from Arkansas discussed his state's abortion trigger law and the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Texas law that would prevent social media platform moderation currently being held up by the U.S. Supreme Court, and rumors of his 2024 presidential run. "I did go to New Hampshire. I am testing the waters out there, so no decision at this point. But we're looking at it," he said, noting that if former President Donald Trump runs, it would not affect his own decision.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Violence#Mass Shootings#Potus
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Conversation U.S.

After mass shootings like Uvalde, national gun control fails – but states often loosen gun laws

Calls for new gun legislation that previously failed to pass Congress are being raised again after the May 24, 2022, mass shooting at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old shooter killed at least 19 fourth grade students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, marking the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in a decade. You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, narrated by Noa, here. The U.S. has been here before – after shootings in Tucson, Aurora, Newtown, Charleston, Roseburg, San Bernardino, Orlando, Las Vegas, Parkland, El Paso, Boulder, and 10 days...
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Democratic senators push for bipartisan gun reform

Students are demanding action on gun violence from lawmakers after at least 17 people were killed in mass shootings across the country over the weekend, including three in Philadelphia. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the latest on Democrats’ push for gun reform on Capitol Hill. June 7, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cheddar News

Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence on the Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk" to address the infamous slap by her husband Will Smith on Chris Rock at the past Oscars ceremony. This particular episode centered around her own diagnosis of Alopecia, which became highlighted in the wake of Rock's joke directed at her.
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Escaping the Cyber Complexity Trap

Bindu Sundaresan, Director, AT&T Cybersecurity, joins Cheddar to discuss best practices and important cybersecurity milestones to hit for any organization, and how small business owners can think about cyber beyond technology and compliance.
SMALL BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Margaret Cho Talks Importance of Comedy in Queer Rom-Com ‘Fire Island’

Just in time for Pride Month, Hulu’s "Fire Island" is a rom-com about a group of queer friends on a weeklong vacation at the iconic vacation spot. Actor and comedian Margaret Cho joined Cheddar News to talk about her role in the upcoming film alongside two Asian American leads Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster. "I think it's really important to acknowledge how important comedy is because comedy is really a barometer of how society is feeling about topics and situations and the changing nature of our society," she said. "Humor is a way to look for hope in the situation so that you can survive it."
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy