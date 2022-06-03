ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exponent

Food Finders' market adjusts hours starting Tuesday

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyFAh_0fzOVpDN00
Tom Swinford, 66, a volunteer for Food Finders, stands in front of the dairy aisle at Fresh Market. JAMES KLING | Summer Journalist

Beginning Tuesday, Lafayette's food pantry will adjust its hours because of a shortage of afternoon volunteers and will resume regular hours after Labor Day.

The Fresh Market will open at noon and close at 5 p.m., according to a news release Friday. The pantry will continue to offer Saturday hours to serve the families who work throughout the week.

The pantry schedule has been restructured to remain open the same number of hours per week by opening an hour early and adjusting the afternoon shift – the one consistently hard to fill – to close at 5 pm.

Saturday hours will remain the same.

The food bank plans to resume normal hours after Labor Day when the number of volunteers historically stabilizes.

Food Finders’ Fresh Market is directly across from Payless on Greenbush, 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite C7.

Comments / 3

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Strawberry Fest returning to in-person dining

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — For many it’s an unofficial start to summer in Terre Haute, the annual Strawberry Fest! The event, presented by First Congregational Church, will take place Thursday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of 6th and Ohio in downtown Terre Haute. “The Works” will cost residents […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
homeofpurdue.com

Water Park Fun at Tropicanoe Cove

Cool off this summer with a visit to Tropicanoe Cove! Tropicanoe Cove is the perfect summer tropics experience in the heart of Lafayette. If the kids are driving you absolutely bonkers, this water park is a quick, close and inexpensive solution!. Beginning on Memorial Day weekend every year, you can...
The Exponent

Summer pickings at West Lafayette orchard

Ripe, red strawberries pop against the green field in front of Annie’s Orchard as families search for fruit fit to pick. The 24-year-old orchard near West Lafayette produces strawberries throughout May, with blueberries in June, peaches in July and August, with apples rounding out the harvest in late August through early October, said Annie Brummet, the owner and founder of Annie’s Orchard.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Bank#Volunteers#Labor Day#Food Drink#Food Finders#Payless
Indiana Daily Student

Several Bloomington roads to be closed for construction

Construction will begin on the Dunn Street sidewalk Tuesday, June 21st, causing a lane closure on N. Dunn Street between 15th and 16th streets. Construction is expected to be completed before the end of August. 17th St. between Walnut Street and College Street will be closed due to sewer main...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wgnradio.com

Lou’s Bloomington Barn Vacation Giveaway

Getaway to Bloomington, Indiana this summer! Enter to win this Bloomington, Indiana giveaway package that includes a two-night stay at The Barn at Briar Ridge, a historic circa-1900 barn converted to a fabulous vacation rental.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Indy’s annual 56th Annual Strawberry Festival returns this week

The 56th Annual Christ Church Cathedral Women’s Strawberry Festival will take over Monument Circle on Thursday, June 9, as the church returns to its regular June programming for the first time during the pandemic. Homemade strawberry shortcakes will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until supplies...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

More road restrictions begin on North River Road

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces restrictions on State Road 43 (North River Road) starting on or after today between Battle Ground and Brookston, Indiana. The northbound lane will be restricted as needed for the installation of a new transmission line and poles between County Road West 1250 South and C.R. East 800 North, according to a news release.
WISH-TV

Fire damages three homes, displaces family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is safe after a fire forced them to escape their home on the near north side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to 36th and Illinois streets just before 6 a.m. Crews found three homes on fire. One had a family of two adults and two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Greater Lafayette awaits share of $507M statewide opioid settlement

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette, West Lafayette and the county are expecting millions of dollars as part of a statewide opioid settlement. The cities and county opted into the $507 million settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors, including Johnson & Johnson. County commissioners on Monday established a fund...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: Juveniles light fireworks, start fire at Avon Costco

AVON, Ind. — Police in Avon say two juveniles will be charged after lit fireworks caused a fire at the Avon Costco over the weekend. According to officers, Costco employees noticed smoke in the north area of the building on Saturday afternoon. They then discovered a trash receptacle was burning near the store’s loading docks.
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions to US 41 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers in Terre Haute will soon see lane restrictions for another section of US 41. INDOT says that crews are expected to start work on the portion of US 41 southbound between Voorhees and Mckeen streets on Monday, June 6. The lane restrictions will allow crews to complete work on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy