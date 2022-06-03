Food Finders' market adjusts hours starting Tuesday

Tom Swinford, 66, a volunteer for Food Finders, stands in front of the dairy aisle at Fresh Market. JAMES KLING | Summer Journalist

Beginning Tuesday, Lafayette's food pantry will adjust its hours because of a shortage of afternoon volunteers and will resume regular hours after Labor Day.

The Fresh Market will open at noon and close at 5 p.m., according to a news release Friday. The pantry will continue to offer Saturday hours to serve the families who work throughout the week.

The pantry schedule has been restructured to remain open the same number of hours per week by opening an hour early and adjusting the afternoon shift – the one consistently hard to fill – to close at 5 pm.

Saturday hours will remain the same.

The food bank plans to resume normal hours after Labor Day when the number of volunteers historically stabilizes.

Food Finders’ Fresh Market is directly across from Payless on Greenbush, 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite C7.