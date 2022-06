NEW ORLEANS – AOS Interior Environments, a Louisiana-owned and operated commercial furnishings contractor, is now offering hundreds of new products from MillerKnoll. In the Summer of 2021, Herman Miller finalized a $1.8 billion purchase of Knoll Inc. The new company, known as MillerKnoll, is now one of the largest design companies in the world with a presence across more than 100 countries. Subsidiaries include Hay, Maharam, Muuto and Design Within Reach.

