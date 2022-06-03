Garland officers fatally shoot suspect who killed private investigator, police say

Three Garland police officers are on paid administrative leave after firing shots at a suspect who was wanted on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child and killed a private investigator while being served his arrest warrant, police said Friday.

The suspect, Juan Carlos Lopez, 33, of Little Elm, shot himself and was shot by responding officers about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a Garland motel in the 6200 block of Broadway Boulevard, police said in a news release.

Garland police said they responded to an America’s Best Value Inn motel after learning that multiple private bond agents were trying to approach Lopez and serve him an arrest warrant for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

The responding officers heard the sound of gunshots, and said that a private investigator was shot in one of the motel rooms.

“Officers were able to communicate with the downed bond agent, but he was unable to crawl to safety,” police said. “A team of Garland Officers entered the room to rescue the private bond agent and encountered the armed suspect. Officers gave Lopez multiple orders to show his hands. Lopez raised his hands, holding a firearm and shot himself in the head. Almost simultaneously, three Garland Officers fired their weapon, also striking Lopez.”

Lopez died from his injuries at the scene.

The private investigator was also taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. He has not been publicly identified yet.

Garland police said that a bystander captured part of the incident on video and that the investigation remains ongoing.

The three officers involved in the shooting, two of whom are two-year veterans of the department, and the third who is a five-year veteran, are being placed on paid administrative leave as is standard procedure while the incident is investigated by Garland detectives and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.