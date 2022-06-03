What’s canceled or closed as South Florida prepares for tropical weather? What we know

South Florida woke up to a tropical storm warning as a rain-producing mess about 185 miles southwest of Fort Myers looked like it would turn into the season’s first named system, Alex, on Friday night or early Saturday.

By Saturday night, forecasters no longer expected the disturbance to turn into the first named storm on the season, but with conditions declining in South Florida, event planners started to hit the cancel button Friday morning.

What’s closed and canceled?

On Friday, June 3, 2022, Zoo Miami announced the recent births of three Nyala antelopes at the Miami-Dade facility. But you’ll have to wait a bit to seem them on their habitat as the zoo will remain closed June 3 and 4 due to a potential tropical storm, Alex. Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

▪ Zoo Miami made the call early at 7 a.m. to call it a day, two days actually, by announcing that the Kendall attraction would not open Friday and would remain closed Saturday. Spokesman Ron Magill said the call was made so that the staff can properly prepare the facility for the impending weather. “Please stay safe!” he said in an email to the Miami Herald.

▪ The Pride street fair and block party that was scheduled in Key West for Saturday was canceled due to the weather forecast.

▪ University of Miami baseball’s NCAA regional opener against Canisius at Mark Light Field has been postponed until noon Saturday. This could change again.

▪ Wells Fargo banks closed all of its branches in Monroe and Miami-Dade and most branches in Broward County on Saturday. Decisions will be made on branch closures and openings as the weather system dictates. Customers can check www.wellsfargo.com for real-time information on specific branch closures and delayed openings.

▪ City of Hollywood’s ArtsPark Friday Night Movie has been canceled due to the weather.

▪ Books & Books’ Coral Gables store closed early at 6 p.m. Friday due to the weather. Friday’s event with Mario Cartaya will be rescheduled.

▪ The Wolfsonian-FIU’s live Friday night performance featuring singer-songwriter Ana Paz is postponed to Sept. 2.

▪ Some Miami-Dade County COVID testing sites , some of which offer vaccines, may be closed. Check before you go.

What’s open?

▪ Miami-Dade public transporation , such as Metrobus, Metromover or Metrorail are running.

▪ Miami-Dade and Broward schools were in session Friday.

▪ Malls and most stores , including groceries like Publix, Winn-Dixie, Sedano’s and pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS, are open.

▪ Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami plans to continue its “Jesus Christ Superstar” run with all performances — 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday — on as scheduled. Arsht reps suggest leaving yourself plenty of time to get to the show on time by arriving early if possible. Doors open 90 minutes before curtain.

▪ Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables is also keeping its “ Murder on the Orient Express ” run on track with its 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday shows.

Airports

South Florida airports are expecting delays and cancellations due to the incoming tropical storm.

As of Saturday morning, Miami International Airport reported 19 delayed flights and 39 canceled flights, said spokesman Greg Chin.

Airport spokespersons said that they expect more delays and cancellations to come and urged travelers to confirm their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) total flight cancellations expected in and out of FLL on Saturday, as of 9 a.m., is 58. That means 28 arrival cancellations and 30 departure cancellations, said spokeswoman Arlene Satchell.

Total flight delays expected in and out of FLL today is 32. Of that number, 9 are arrival delays and 23 are departure delays.

“The best advice for travelers this weekend is to check in advance of coming to FLL with their airline for the latest flight status. If offered by their airline, they should sign up for the flight status alerts on their mobile phones,” Satchell said.

To check flight status at Miami International Airport (MIA) use the flight tracker at http://webvids.miami-airport.com/webfids/ .

To check flight status at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) use the flight tracker at https://www.broward.org/Airport/passengers/Flights/Pages/FlightTracker.aspx .

This list will be updated throughout Friday and Saturday.

Miami Herald travel reporter Anna Jean Kaiser contributed to this report.