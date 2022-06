Transgender athletes will be banned from competing on college and K-12 female athletic teams in Louisiana. Approved legislation Senate Bill 44 sponsored by Republican Beth Mizell of Franklinton will become law by default as Governor John Bel Edwards has refused to sign the bill nor will he veto it. Edwards held a press conference after the regular legislative session officially came to an end yesterday. Even though Edwards has said he still opposes the bill, there are enough votes to override a governor’s veto.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO