Ukraine marks 100 days at war with Russia; EU formally OKs partial Russian oil ban: Live updates

Ukraine marked its 100th day at war Friday as bitter fighting in the east continued and Russia's grip on captured territory remained tight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday estimated Russia now controls about 20% of his country , an estimate which includes conquests during the current invasion as well as Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and partial command of disputed territory in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east.

In the beginning of the invasion, Ukraine largely repelled Russian advances , but Russia has since made impactful gains in the east.

In the Kherson region, the ruble is an official currency, and Russian passports are being offered to residents there and in the Zaporizhzhia region. Asked Friday how Moscow viewed the progress at 100 days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops have succeeded their main task of protecting civilians in areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Commenting on the 100 days mark, Zelenskyy was optimistic: “Our team is much larger," he said. "The Ukrainian Armed Forces are here. Most importantly, our people are here."

The toll of war on everyday Ukrainians has been brutal: At least 4,169 citizens have been killed, including 268 children, and at least 4,982 citizens have been injured, according to the latest count from the United Nations' human rights office , which says its tally is believed to be an undercount.

Major developments:

►The European Union on Friday formally approved an embargo on Russian oil and other sanctions targeting major banks and broadcasters. EU leaders say the move means that around 90% of Russia’s oil exports to Europe will be blocked by year’s end.

►The European Union on Friday also added 65 people to its sanction list, targeting Russian military officers linked to atrocities in Bucha and the siege of Mariupol.

►Roughly 60% of infrastructure and residential buildings in Lysychansk, one of only two cities in the east still under partial Ukrainian control, have been destroyed, said Oleksandr Zaika, head of Lysychansk City Military-Civil Administration.

►Amid struggles with the global grain supply exacerbated by the war, the chairman of the African Union, Senegal's President Macky Sall, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and said Africa is "totally at the mercy of the situation."

Zelenskyy criticizes US cities for maintaining sister ties with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a gathering of U.S. mayors on Friday that they should sever "sister city" ties with Russian cities.

"We should not let tyrants exploit their connections with the free world," Zelenskyy said, addressing the U.S. Conference of Mayors' annual meeting. "What do those ties give to you? Probably nothing. But they allow Russia to say that it is not isolated, even after the start of this war."

Zelenskyy called out Chicago, Jacksonville, San Diego and Albany as some of dozens of U.S. cities that have ties to Russian cities.

Some cities, including Chicago, have suspended but not permanently severed their relationships with their Russian sister cities since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February. Others, like San Jose, California, chose to continue their relationships; the San Jose Spotlight reported that the City Council chose to send a letter to its sister city Ekaterinburg, urging residents to stand against Vladimir Putin.

How the seizure of Russian superyachts helps the feds punish Putin and his oligarchs

A former U.S. Marshal said the United States' asset forfeiture under orders of President Joe Biden and Task Force KleptoCapture is wreaking havoc on Russian oligarchs and their ill-gotten gains.

The most recent seizures include $1 billion worth of superyachts, tracked down in ports from Europe to Fiji.

"Really, the power of asset forfeiture is that allows us to hit them where it hurts the most, which is in the pocket, and not let them keep things that were otherwise illegally acquired," said former U.S. Marshal Jason Wojdylo. "A Russian oligarch yacht is certainly a new level of vessel we've never seized before." Read more.

UK defense ministry: Russia likely to take full control of Luhansk in 2 weeks

Russian forces will likely take full control of the Luhansk region within the next two weeks, the latest intelligence update from the British defense ministry said Friday.

Russia controls about 90% of the region, the update said, but "Russia has achieved these recent tactical successes at significant resource cost, and by concentrating force and fires on a single part of the overall campaign."

As a result of the intense focus in the region, other Russian advances elsewhere in Ukraine have largely stalled and "have transitioned to the defensive," the update said.

At 100 days of war compared to its original plan, "none of (Russia's) strategic objectives have been achieved," the update added, saying more manpower, equipment and time would be needed to do so.

'Fierce battles' in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ukrainian official says

The Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk was experiencing "fierce battles," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Friday.

About 13,000 residents remain in the city amid intense Russian bombardment. Haidai also said Friday Russian forces were heavily attacking Lysychansk nearby.

Russia pummels Donbas, but more allies step up to help Ukraine

As Russia continues its intense assault aimed at taking over the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian forces are attempting to fend them off while awaiting new weapons that "really can save the lives of our people and defend our land,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy reported some progress in efforts to defend the city of Sievierodonetsk, which is mostly under Russian control, and said fierce battles are also being waged in Lysychansk, Bakhmut and others.

“The longer the war goes on, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia is forever inscribing in its history,” he said.

Help for the Ukrainians in on the way. Britain said it will send them sophisticated medium-range rocket systems, a day after the U.S. and Germany made similar pledges. Sweden (anti-ship missiles, semi-automatic rifles, anti-tank weapons) and Slovakia (howitzers) also committed Thursday to delivering weapons.

“Any advance in the southeast is already costing Russia a lot, including the loss of equipment and soldiers,'' Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov told The Associated Press. "And new deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine could turn the tide.”

