ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton says Vladimir Putin can't take critics, has ‘messianic belief in himself’

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpZwD_0fzOTyEK00

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said in a Thursday interview that Vladimir Putin cannot handle critics and the Russian president thinks of himself as a type of messiah.

"Putin does not like critics, especially women critics," Clinton said at the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts in England on Thursday, per The Guardian . "Putin then became very adversarial toward me with few exceptions. As we know, despite efforts to say to the contrary, he worked very hard to get Trump elected through all kinds of means."

When Putin served as Russia's prime minister and Clinton was Secretary of State, Clinton told the crowd at the festival she witnessed "his almost messianic belief in himself and what he was destined to be."

Related: Former Hillary Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann, charged with lying to the FBI, acquitted

Video: Zelenskyy, Putin draw parallels between WWII and Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Clinton said she was "sadly not surprised" with the war in Ukraine, noting Putin's "goal of restoring imperial Russia."

Clinton recalled writing memos during her tenure working with former president Barack Obama, issuing warnings that Putin could become a "threat to Europe and the rest of the world" while expressing optimism at the time that he may "shelve his aggressive ambitions."

Clinton said her dynamic with Putin turned awry following his third presidential term in 2012 when Putin blamed Clinton for pro-Democracy protests.

"The Russian people, like people everywhere, deserve the right to have their voices heard and their votes counted," Clinton said at the time, suggesting the election was fraudulent and didn't "meet international standards."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, said in a video Friday that Ukrainians have been defending their country for 100 days against Russian aggression and added that "victory shall be ours."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hillary Clinton says Vladimir Putin can't take critics, has ‘messianic belief in himself’

Comments / 352

endofwatch
4d ago

says killary...didn't get that name because she was some kind of saint...get over yourself criticizing another person til you look in your mirror 🪞 🙄

Reply(21)
226
Adam
4d ago

Umm. Same lady and side of the line that called Trump a dictator... Those who point the finger are the ones guilty of what they are accusing others of.

Reply(27)
144
Dennis McKinney
4d ago

Where's Bill? Do you know where Bill is?? You're so much of a loving woman and wife...you stand by your man even when he gets a knob job in the oval office by an intern....you are the perfect wife.

Reply(8)
41
Related
Daily Mail

Morgan Freeman and the late senator John McCain are among 963 from the US 'permanently banned' from Russia as Kremlin hits back at West sanctions

Renowned actor Morgan Freeman and the late Sen. John McCain are among nearly 1,000 Americans who Russian officials said are 'permanently banned' from entering the country. The Kremlin added them to the list of 963 Americans who are 'black listed' from Russia on Saturday in retaliation to Western sanctions for the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Fbi#Election Fraud#State#Democratic#Russian
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
CNN

Donald Trump's 2016 election conspiracy theory just took a big hit

Special counsel John Durham’s efforts to find wrongdoing in the Donald Trump-Russia investigation recently suffered a major defeat, as Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann was acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI. In today’s episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza breaks down what’s next for the Durham probe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

494K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy