East Flatbush grocery store owner frustrated over illegal dumping in front of his store

The owner of a popular grocery store in East Flatbush is speaking out about what he says is illegal dumping in front of his store.

Wooden doors and what appears to be carpet from a home are just some of the items that have been mysteriously popping up in front of the Chef's Choice Supermarket over the last few weeks.

Owner Pat Russo believes it's construction debris from a contractor. He says when the city steps in to help, the problem returns days later, and now he wants permanent solutions. Russo adds it ends up costing him thousands to dispose of.

"We had to take the time out to remove all the debris to be able to get our trucks out to service our customers. It cost us a couple thousand dollars for the container," Russo says.

In addition to the debris, unlicensed cars sit abandoned on the street outside of Chef's Choice with some blocking fire hydrants.

"If I don't have parking spots, where are the customers going to park?" Russo asks.

He says the city's Department of Sanitation usually responds to his complaints, and they've even come to tow the cars away. However, weeks later, more cars return.

Russo wants the department to do more to fix this issue for good.

A representative from DSNY says the department is stepping up enforcement by placing cameras throughout the city as well as handing out fines starting at $4,000. They claim they are also reaching out to Russo to see how they can increase enforcement in this area.