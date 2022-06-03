ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

East Flatbush grocery store owner frustrated over illegal dumping in front of his store

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZAas_0fzOTuhQ00

The owner of a popular grocery store in East Flatbush is speaking out about what he says is illegal dumping in front of his store.

Wooden doors and what appears to be carpet from a home are just some of the items that have been mysteriously popping up in front of the Chef's Choice Supermarket over the last few weeks.

Owner Pat Russo believes it's construction debris from a contractor. He says when the city steps in to help, the problem returns days later, and now he wants permanent solutions. Russo adds it ends up costing him thousands to dispose of.

"We had to take the time out to remove all the debris to be able to get our trucks out to service our customers. It cost us a couple thousand dollars for the container," Russo says.

In addition to the debris, unlicensed cars sit abandoned on the street outside of Chef's Choice with some blocking fire hydrants.

"If I don't have parking spots, where are the customers going to park?" Russo asks.

He says the city's Department of Sanitation usually responds to his complaints, and they've even come to tow the cars away. However, weeks later, more cars return.

Russo wants the department to do more to fix this issue for good.

A representative from DSNY says the department is stepping up enforcement by placing cameras throughout the city as well as handing out fines starting at $4,000. They claim they are also reaching out to Russo to see how they can increase enforcement in this area.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily News

Neighbors still fuming 1 year after MTA bus crashed into Brooklyn apartment building

The MTA bus that crashed into a Brooklyn apartment building with so much force that it was stuck for several days left a mess that has neighbors still seething one year later. Tuesday marks the anniversary of the wild crash, which captivated locals and concerned city officials who feared the three-story limestone building would collapse if the bus were removed before the structure could be ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Cars
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
CBS New York

Video released of car speeding down sidewalk in heart of Midtown

NEW YORK -- There were frightening moments on Sunday night when a car jumped a curb and drove down the sidewalk in the heart of Midtown.It happened near Bryant Park, one of the city's most visited sites, as it was bustling with tourists, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday.READ MORE: Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Bryant ParkThere was lots of foot traffic on Sunday outside a newsstand on West 42nd Street near Sixth Avenue. Just after 5 p.m., a man wearing yellow is seen on video finishing up a purchase when all of a sudden he and a woman...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Dumping#East Flatbush#Grocery#Vehicles#Food Drink#Chef S Choice#Department Of Sanitation#Dsny
pix11.com

Bronx subway rider pushed onto tracks, video from police shows

A woman was thrown onto the tracks in a subway station in the Bronx on Sunday, police said. Bronx subway rider pushed onto tracks, video from …. NY hotels to be converted into housing for homeless. Miniature golf course opens in Brooklyn with environmental …. Meeting the NYPD’s new chief...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Met Fresh Opens New Location in Brooklyn

The Associated Supermarket Group’s Met Fresh Supermarket banner opened its newest location on May 27 in Brooklyn, N.Y., at a time when the population has increased, and the neighborhood lacked an extensive selection of high-quality food at competitive pricing, ASG said in a statement. The fifth Hamdan family-owned supermarket...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Dirt bike rider fatally crashes into parked cars a block away from his Bronx home

A 30-year-old dirt bike rider died after he crashed into parked cars a block from his Bronx home, cops said Sunday. Isaiah Santana was riding a 2019 KTM 250 bike east on E. 138 St. in Mott Haven when he lost control near Willis Ave. and veered to the right about 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. He sideswiped a parked Nissan Altima, then rear-ended a parked 2020 Toyota Highlander and was ...
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

81K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy