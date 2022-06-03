ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Graduation surprise: Entire 8th-grade class promised free college tuition in Michigan

By Kyle Mitchell, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R7cxT_0fzOTc3a00

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. ( WOOD ) — Leaders from a Michigan state university made a surprise announcement Thursday night at an eighth-grade graduation ceremony.

All the graduates of the Timberland Charter Academy will receive free tuition to Grand Valley State University as long as they graduate high school with at least a 2.8 GPA.

The announcement was made to approximately 40 students at the end of the graduation ceremony.

Judge reverses order on non-gestational mother’s status

The academy is the first school selected for the program in West Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072EZn_0fzOTc3a00
The Timberland Charter Academy on June 2, 2022. (WOOD)

Students knew a major announcement would be made, but they didn’t know what it might be.

“I kind of had a feeling it was something about college,” said student Aniyah Thomas.

Her mother, Gloria Hammond, said the news came as a relief for parents.

“It’s exciting for our children to have an opportunity to go to college if they want to go and not have to pay for it and that barrier has been broken for them,” Hammond said.

Valedictorian Jemarion Brown, who won many awards at the ceremony, was not expecting such a big announcement. His mother, Candace Cook, said the opportunity will help so many young lives.

Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

“This is a great school for him, and I’m extremely happy that they choose Timberland to do this. It’s a blessing,” Brown said.

Stephen Evans, the school director, said the announcement includes additional funding to help with other college expenses.

“The program offers free tuition, tutoring, also a variety of support programs. You name it. Everything that a student will need to be successful at the college level and the system that we’re going to put in at the high school level, at Timberland, to support them through high school,” Evans said.

Tulsa mass shooting victims remembered

GVSU leaders say it may take a little time for the impact of the announcement to set in for the students.

Barry Hall, the assistant director of charter through college at GVSU, was the keynote speaker and announced the surprise.

“Once they have sophomores and juniors and they have colleges talking to them, say how much it costs to go here, that whole process of getting in, they’re going to say, ‘Wow, I’ve already been accepted into a school already, and I know what this process is all about,’” Hall said.

The money for the tuition comes through the Grand Valley Pledge program.

Parents are also eligible to apply for scholarships to help them with their degrees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Michigan Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
Local
Michigan Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Local
Michigan Government
okcfox.com

FOX 25 Consumer Watch: High paying jobs with no degree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Higher education is expensive, but depending on the job you are interested in, it might not be necessary. There are jobs that pay well that don't require a four-year degree in several different fields. A person could make an improved job change or enter the workforce early with much less debt.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Unemployment changes in Oklahoma, House Bill 1933

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt has signed into law, a bill that will cut Oklahoma unemployment benefits from 26 weeks down to 16 weeks. House Bill 1933 will go into effect starting January of 2023, changing the duration of unemployment benefits by 10 weeks. Lyle Roggow, President of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, said he understands why the change was needed, in order to help with the workforce shortage happening in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Hall
Oklahoma Daily

‘Just farmland’: Normanites fear losing homes, memories to proposed ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike

The morning of Feb. 22, 2022, shook the lives of a military veteran, a mother armed with her son’s strength, a pair of high school sweethearts and a close-knit family of five. The property where their children play, climb trees and grow up could soon turn into a toll road the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says is “for the greater good,” according to OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle. Peggy Dodd, a senior news reporter with The Daily, met with residents of east Norman whose homes, memories and livelihoods are threatened by the proposed ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike.
NORMAN, OK
KRMG

Cheers! Oklahoma laws in 2022 changing how you drink

The 2022 regular session wrapped up May 27, with several bills signed into law that will change how Oklahomans drink alcohol. SB 169 modifies language related to cocktails-to-go by expanding the definition of an original container to include manufactured mixed drinks, including canned cocktails. The container must be secured with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#West Michigan#Scholarships#Gpa
KOCO

What is the tipping point for gas prices in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — What is the tipping point for gas prices in Oklahoma?. Oklahomans are paying more to fill up than ever before. Oklahoma experts weighed in on what will eventually stop the surge. When prices started to go up earlier this year, experts said they would stop increasing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers have plan to spend $1.8 billion from government

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers have a plan to start spending a $1.8 billion check from the federal government. First on the list is mental health. The entire floor will now vote on whether they want $50 million to go toward a new mental health facility in Oklahoma City and a new optometry school for Northeastern State University.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Tour of This Old Creepy Abandoned & Allegedly Haunted Oklahoma Circus Camp!

For a lot of people the only thing that's scarier than a creepy clown, is a ghost clown! Talk about nightmare fuel, that's taking it to a whole new level of terror. Oh, but it gets even scarier. Add in the spectral presence of circus animals, performers, freaks, and even the spirits of deceased audience members and you've got an idea of what this place is all about. It's the old abandoned Gandini’s Circus Camp in Edmond, Oklahoma.
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy