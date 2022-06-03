ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

More formula shipments to come as Biden addresses shortage

By Joe Khalil, Nancy Loo
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEI7C_0fzOTXap00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden met with infant formula manufacturers Wednesday, acknowledging the strain shortages have caused on families nationwide.

Updates out of Washington are encouraging, but on the ground in many cities, it is still hit or miss.

Frustration is still fairly rampant all over the country as limited supplies are locked up on shelves and customers are limited to five units per purchase.

“It’s just very difficult to find … and of course, she’s only eight months so she can’t drink regular milk,” Ohio mother Takara Bibb said. “So, it’s just, it’s rough ’cause I never thought that this type of thing would happen.”

Judge reverses order on non-gestational mother’s status

The Biden administration has moved to ease nationwide shortages by importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production.

The White House said Biden hosted a virtual roundtable with leaders of manufacturers ByHeart, Bubs Australia, Reckitt, Perrigo Co. and Gerber. The list is notable for who isn’t on it: Abbott Nutrition, the company whose Michigan plant was shut down in February over safety concerns, sparking the shortage in the United States.

The Food and Drug Administration began homing in on Abbott’s plant last fall while tracking several bacterial infections in infants who had consumed formula from the facility. The four cases occurred between September and January, causing hospitalizations and two deaths.

After detecting samples of rare but dangerous bacteria in multiple parts of the plant, the FDA closed the facility and Abbott announced a massive recall of its formula on Feb. 17.

U.S. regulators and Abbott announced an agreement last month that would help pave the way for reopening the plant, though production has not restarted.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on why Abbott was not included in Wednesday’s meeting.

Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

According to Datasembly , the first notable spike in out-of-stock formula was late last year and things have steadily worsened all this year.

The most recent snapshot indicates a 70% shortage.

The problem is especially dire for families like the Endrizzis in Chicago. Their 4-year-old son Greyson requires a specialized PKU formula , which was also impacted by the Abbott shutdown.

“He has one packet left for today, he’s supposed to take five a day,” Greyson’s mother, Kim Endrizzi, said. “We’ve already rationed what we had down to three a day. This is a medical prescription, so it’s like somebody taking half a dose of their prescription, basically.”

“This is my son’s brain,” she continued. “And we go day by day not knowing if he’s going to have his medicine to protect his brain. It’s awful.”

The White House said the third round of formula shipments from overseas will begin next week, from producer Kendamil in Britain. Shipments from Bubs Australia will be delivered next week as well.

The White House said the latest round of shipments would bring Kendamil formula from Heathrow Airport in London to U.S. airports over a three-week period, starting June. 9. The flights will carry about 3.7 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents, shipped free of charge by United Airlines.

The first shipments will include Kendamil Classic Stage 1 and Kendamil Organic formulas, which will be available at Target stores across the United States.

Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

Bubs Australia will ship the equivalent of 4.6 million 8-ounce bottles of its infant formula on Defense Department-contracted commercial aircraft from its hub in Melbourne, Australia, to Pennsylvania and California on June 9 and June 11, respectively.

While “Operation Fly Formula” is beginning to make inroads, countless parents are still in crisis mode.

The administration’s measures to import formula from overseas and deploy a production law to require formula suppliers to prioritize their orders will help, but won’t immediately bring an end to formula supply shortages that have left people who depend on formula facing empty shelves or limits on purchases.

And for those in need of PKU formula, help can’t come soon enough.

“There’s nothing more stressful than feeling you can’t get what your child needs,” Biden said, adding that as a “father and a grandfather,” he understands how difficult the shortages have been for parents and their children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Warrant: 4-year-old ‘dipped in boiling water’ by stepfather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man was arrested on Monday after his 4-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns in a bathtub. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, has been charged with injury to a child, a felony in the first degree. He is currently in jail on a $1 million bond. According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
TYLER, TX
KFOR

Woman dies after road rage incident in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A woman died following a road rage incident near 22nd Street and Blackwelder in Oklahoma City. Authorities say the woman and another driver pulled onto 22nd Street. The woman then pulled in front of the other driver and caused him to rear end her. She got upset, left her vehicle, had a […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Formulas#Abbott Nutrition#Commercial Aircraft#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Newsnation#The White House#Perrigo Co
KFOR

Severe storms, damaging wind possible overnight

A complex of thunderstorms originating in Kansas will try to punch southward into Oklahoma overnight into early Monday. Right now, the timeline looks to be northern Oklahoma from 11PM to 1AM, and parts of central Oklahoma after 2AM. Expect high wind gusts to be the main threat with some of the storms also producing large hail.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
KFOR

Update: Missing 11-year-old girl found unharmed

UPDATE: Officials say the child has been found and has been returned to her parents. OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– OKCPD are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen at her home around 5:30 this evening. She was last seen at Castle Tower Apartments, 5542 Northwest 23rd Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy