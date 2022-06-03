ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

‘The Karate Kid: The Musical’ makes world premiere

By Stephanie Rothman, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3IJZ_0fzOTSBC00

KIRKWOOD, Mo. ( KTVI ) — An iconic franchise took center stage with the world premiere of “The Karate Kid: The Musical” on Wednesday night at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

The long-lasting success of “The Karate Kid” has been turned into movies, a TV show, and now a musical.

“We’re all really excited and invested in the story and how it’s grown,” said Leah Berry, a St. Louis native and understudy. “I think you will leave the theatre wanting to be a ninja.”

Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

The musical has been in previews for a week, but on Wednesday night, it reached a milestone with its debut in the St. Louis area. The story of a teen beating his bullies with help from his sensei, Mr. Miyagi, originates from the screenwriter’s own life.

“I was writing a small little movie that was very personal to me with my experiences with a karate teacher, and I never expected anything,” said the original screenwriter of “The Karate Kid,” Robert Mark Kamen. “Didn’t expect five movies, and did not expect ‘Cobra Kai’ and definitely did not expect a musical.”

“I’ve been working in theatre since I was 10, but I’ve never originated a part of this magnitude,” said actor Jake Bentley, who plays Johnny Lawrence. “You take this stereotypical antagonist like Johnny, and you’ve got a whole lot of layers that make his character so fleshed out.”

Judge reverses order on non-gestational mother’s status

It’s a big role to live up to, especially when legendary actor Martin Cove, who played John Kreese in the original film, comes to see the musical live in action.

“I’m really interested to see how far they go with it, where they go in the realm of villainy, where they how far they go with vulnerability,” said Cove. “Is he really the one-dimensional guy that was in the movie, or is he a multifaceted character that we’re finding out about John Kreese in the series? Plus I want to see the songs.”

“You’re right there, and they’re spitting on you because you’re so close,” Cove added. “But the words are so rich and so fantastic that I think the experience is more emphatic. The experience is more direct and meaningful than the cinema.”

Paper shortage causes Oklahoma car title delay

Those songs are a new way to watch the characters sweep the leg and strike first and strike hard.

“The pressure of this title is on all of our shoulders, but the joy of bringing this style of music from ok to heavy metal to pop-rock all kind of in this sonic landscape, for me as a creative person, it’s a joy,” said Drew Gasparini Okinawa, composer and lyricist for the musical.

The musical will run through June 26 and then move to its new home on Broadway soon after.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Warrant: 4-year-old ‘dipped in boiling water’ by stepfather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man was arrested on Monday after his 4-year-old stepson suffered third-degree burns in a bathtub. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, has been charged with injury to a child, a felony in the first degree. He is currently in jail on a $1 million bond. According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
TYLER, TX
KFOR

Woman dies after road rage incident in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A woman died following a road rage incident near 22nd Street and Blackwelder in Oklahoma City. Authorities say the woman and another driver pulled onto 22nd Street. The woman then pulled in front of the other driver and caused him to rear end her. She got upset, left her vehicle, had a […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Kirkwood, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Kirkwood, MO
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
KFOR

Severe storms, damaging wind possible overnight

A complex of thunderstorms originating in Kansas will try to punch southward into Oklahoma overnight into early Monday. Right now, the timeline looks to be northern Oklahoma from 11PM to 1AM, and parts of central Oklahoma after 2AM. Expect high wind gusts to be the main threat with some of the storms also producing large hail.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Bentley
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Robert Mark Kamen
KFOR

Update: Missing 11-year-old girl found unharmed

UPDATE: Officials say the child has been found and has been returned to her parents. OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– OKCPD are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen at her home around 5:30 this evening. She was last seen at Castle Tower Apartments, 5542 Northwest 23rd Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Karate Kid#Karate#World Premiere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy