ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Perkins: The Celtics are too good defensively for Jordan Poole

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kus8_0fzOScAD00

At times, Jordan Poole was looking like he’d be the Golden State Warriors’ postseason hero.

Now, they might need to hide him on the bench.

Poole had a breakout campaign and became a key part of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He’s had memorable performances this postseason, however he was a mess in the Warriors’ loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

In 25 minutes of action, the 22-year-old was just 2-of-7 from the field, making just one of his five 3-point attempts.

That obviously won't cut it, and on the "Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective" podcast , former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins suggested that Poole is in over his head.

“Here’s the thing about Jordan Poole," Perkins said (13:14 mark in the player above). "They’re not going to be able to play Jordan Poole in this series. The Celtics are too good defensively for Jordan Poole. He hasn’t seen athletic wings like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, that’s No. 1, and Grant Williams and Marcus Smart. It’s going to be hard for him to get his game up.

"And then when you go to the defensive side things, who is he going to go at? Who is he going to go at? In my opinion, I can see Steve Kerr limiting his minutes, riding a little bit more of Otto Porter Jr. and Andrew Wiggins, because Jordan Poole is not going to be able to have an effect on this series. He’s not going to be able to play minutes in this series."

The Warriors also didn’t play Gary Payton II, who was available. Between Payton, Porter (who played 23:31 in Game 1) and even Andre Iguodala, the Warriors have options to dole out those minutes if they so choose.

That said, the best thing for the Warriors would be to just try to get Poole back on track, because being able to get 25-ish quality minutes out of him is obviously preferable to shortening the bench.

Poole and the Warriors will have a chance to get back on track Sunday night in Game 2 at Chase Center.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown has honest reaction to Draymond Green's antics in Game 2

Draymond Green was looking to mix it up right from the opening tip in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors forward got into Boston Celtics center Al Horford and forced a jump ball on the first possession of the game. It was a sign of things to come for Green.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Shares Lovely Photo With Fiancée Marlene Wilkerson

Kyrie Irving is one of the most enigmatic players in the NBA. As a star, he has proved to be controversial numerous times, most notably with his stance against COVID-19 vaccination that saw him miss large parts of last season and in many ways led to the Brooklyn Nets disappointing in the NBA playoffs.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Marcus Smart
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Grant Hill Agrees With Richard Jefferson That The NBA Regular Shouldn't Be Shortened: "Instead Of Doing A Marathon In A Day We Are Going To Do It In 25 Says Because It's Too Hard?"

One of the things that has been discussed extensively during this NBA season is the possibility of shortening the regular season but cutting down on the number of NBA games. The current regular season is 82 games, and it has been so since the 1967-68 season, before which it used to be 80 games before the playoffs began.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond 'a little shocked' Celtics pulled starters early in Game 2

The Boston Celtics faced a tall task in beating the Golden State Warriors twice on their own court. But few expected Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals to be noncompetitive after three quarters. The Warriors outscored the Celtics 35-14 in the third quarter Sunday night at Chase Center, then...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Warriors#The Boston Celtics#The Hoop Collective
Larry Brown Sports

Jazz eyeing former rival head coach to replace Quin Snyder

With the Utah Jazz now scrambling to replace head coach Quin Snyder, they may be willing to let bygones be bygones with a former rival. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that ex-Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts is part of the initial list of candidates to replace Snyder, who just resigned after leading the Jazz for the last eight seasons.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Golden State Warriors Veteran Is Out For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even up the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics tonight. But they'll be without a key veteran who has been struggling to stay healthy. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Game 2 Announcers Decision

Once again there will be no Mike Breen for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on ESPN. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, "On the call for Game 2 ... Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy & Mark Jackson, [with] Breen scheduled to return for Game 3 in Boston."
NBA
NBC Sports

Udoka had a great message for Celtics about Draymond's trash talk

Honesty has been Ime Udoka's best policy this season. So, as much as the Boston Celtics head coach can implore his players to stay out of trouble while battling Golden State Warriors instigator Draymond Green in the NBA Finals, he can't tell them he'd take his own advice. "I told...
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy