We Salute You: Russell P. Strouse

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Today’s hometown heroes, the Dauphin County Anglers, took Pennsylvania Veterans fishing at the annual adjutant general fishing tournament on June 7. The event brings residents and veterans together to promote active lifestyles. “They like to get out and meet other people and they...
EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new memorial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery was dedicated on Saturday. It is in honor of the Merchant Marines. They helped deliver supplies to troops out on the battlefield during World War II. Two Merchant Marines were at the ceremony and were presented with Blankets of Honor.
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes went the distance for people living with a debilitating disease. They took part in Saturday’s Walk to Defeat ALS at Hershey Middle School. ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive disease of the nervous system that does not yet...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kshawn Carter, 25, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced today to 180 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher Conner for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former congressman from Philadelphia pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to fraudulently stuffing ballot boxes for Democratic candidates between 2014 and 2018. Federal prosecutors said former Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael J. “Ozzie” Myers pleaded guilty to violations of election law, conspiracy, bribery and obstruction. Messages seeking comment were left for his defense lawyers […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County nonprofit has been getting ready to send thousands of supplies to Ukraine, after the pandemic and the war slowed down their efforts. Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) has been providing aid to Ukraine on and off since the nonprofit started over a...
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced today that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to stuffing ballot boxes for Democrats in the 2014-18 Pennsylvania elections. The US Attorney’s office says Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lawmakers and advocates gathered at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg to discuss a new report on money in Pennsylvania politics. “For Our Freedom,” a group pushing “to put the power back in the hands of America’s patriots” released a report on the impact of big, untraceable money on policymaking in Pennsylvania over public needs.
MILTON, Pa. — Photos hanging on the walls inside the Cameron house in Milton show the devastation from the flood of 1972 brought on by Hurricane Agnes; an event many have only heard stories of. But for Dixie Powell, the flood of 1972 is an experience she'll never forget.
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Manor Township Police are investigating an invasion of privacy complaint at a Conestoga business. On March 18, police received a report of a man using his cellphone to record a woman in the restroom. A female victim reported that she observed the recording on the cellphone and deleted the video.
Andrea M. Nale, of Kunkletown, Pleasant Valley High School class of 2014, graduated from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton on May 15. In high school, she was active in Future Business Leaders of America and the National Honor Society, as well as tennis and softball. A 2017...
Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in downtown Philadelphia when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County Judge Christylee L. Peck sentenced Alison Morris to seven years to 14 years in prison for the October 26, 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend Ryan Young. On April 7, 2022, Morris pleaded no contest to the charge of voluntary manslaughter. Morris...
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, several establishments in central PA were investigated in liquor control enforcement operations performed in Lycoming and Tioga counties. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Friday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct seven […]
What you need to know for Monday, June 6, 2022. High: 85; Low: 62. Partly cloudy. No connection: Everyone in Pa. has access to broadband internet — according to the definition set by state lawmakers in the early 2000s. In reality, they don’t. Hiring changes: The Wolf administration...
KINGSTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to help the founder of a pet rescue took place Sunday in Luzerne County. Casey Shonis, founder of Rescue Pets Serving Vets based in Columbia County is battling ALS. A fundraising dog walk to support her as well as her mission to save dogs and help place them in loving homes was held throughout Kingston.
