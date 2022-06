FX on Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven has completed its run, taking a deep dive into not only the murder behind Utah v. Lafferty but also the struggles of being a Mormon and an officer of the law. The limited series follows detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), also a member of The Church of Latter-Day Saints, and his partner, Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham), whose heritage comes from the Paiute people. Both of their histories and faiths help contextualize and guide the audience through the extensive Mormon past, from the early days of the religious group until the 1980s, when this series takes place. But did these two men exist and actually hunt down Ron (Sam Worthington) and Dan Lafferty (Wyatt Russell)?

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO