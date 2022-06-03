ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Coming in September

By Arezou Amin
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Star Wars: The Bad Batch rejoice, we now have an official release date for Season 2! According to the Disney+ home page, the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff, which follows the adventures of Clone Force 99 finding their way in the galaxy under the thumb of Palpatine's...

collider.com

Collider

First 'Tales of the Walking Dead' Images Explore New Parts of the Apocalypse

With the end of the AMC post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead fast approaching, AMC Studios will be premiering their six-part anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead on August 14. New images have been released that give us a sneak peek at the star-studded cast and what we can expect from the upcoming series.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 10 Most Important Episodes of 'Barry' To Rewatch Before Season 3

Equal parts true comedy and dark drama, Barry stars Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live, It: Chapter Two, Trainwreck) as former marine Barry Berkman as he attempts to find an escape from his occupation as a hitman. Using an acting class as his way to reconnect to people and find redemption, the show frequently provides unexpected twists by playing in both of these vastly different worlds.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Warrior Nun' Season 2 Trailer Shows Ava Leveling Up Against Biblical Threats

Netflix has a lot of popular shows returning in the second half of 2022. One of the shows finally coming back for its second season is Warrior Nun. The series, which is based on the popular comic series by Ben Dunn, left fans on a cliffhanger for the last two years. Now, as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the streamer has released the first teaser for Season 2, revealing Ava’s battle will continue this winter.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Cartoon Show Finales That Still Hold Up

It's a hard thing to end a show. So many shows get it wrong that it's become something of an inevitablility to expect weak endings to popular shows, especially the longer they go on. After all, the longer your show is, the harder it becomes to end and the higher the expectations are.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'P-Valley' Creator Katori Hall Says Cardi B Is 'Always Welcome' at The Pynk (Exclusive)

After debuting in the summer of 2020 to critical acclaim and immediate fandom -- with Cardi B among the series’ many famous vocal supporters -- P-Valley is finally back with season 2. And creator Katori Hall tells ET the new episodes are “deeper and darker” as the show continues to tell the overlapping stories of people in and outside of the Chucalissa, Mississippi-based strip club, The Pynk.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Hints At Having A New, Faithful Bae

DaniLeigh's love life has been no secret. The 27-year-old has been involved in her fair share of drama with North Carolina rapper, DaBaby. Since 2020, the two parents have been seen both arguing on social media and showing each other love. After being on a rollercoaster ride for nearly two years, the two are officially done.
THEATER & DANCE
Collider

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Hits Record Low Second Weekend Drop With $86 Million Domestically

All those glowing reviews and that enthusiastic word-of-mouth is paying off for Top Gun: Maverick. The film fell by just 32% in its second weekend domestically, earning $86 million. This is the best second-weekend hold for a film that opened above $100 million domestically, it also ranks among the 10 best second-weekends in history, and this takes Maverick’s running domestic total to $291 million.
MOVIES
Collider

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh’s Estranged Sisters Movie Begins Production

Production has just begun on a new comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandr\a Oh. The film has not yet been given a title, however, production started on the project last week at 20th Century Studios. Filming is expected to conclude on July 22, 2022. The project will be released as a Hulu Original in the United States.
MOVIES
Collider

What's New on Paramount+ in June 2022

Summer is heating up and Paramount+ has plenty of options to stream this June. From their latest South Park special titled South Park: The Streaming Wars to the new season of the hit series Evil, and Players, the video game-themed mockumentary series from the creators of the criminally underrated true-crime riff American Vandal. June also brings new exclusive movies to Paramount+ including the Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening dramedy Jerry & Marge Go Large and the long-awaited return of the most famous idiotic duo of the 90s in Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Alongside legacy titles such as Hal Ashby's iconic dark comedy Harold and Maude, Paul Thomas Anderson's star-studded epic Magnolia, and Martin Scorsese's chaotic biographical black comedy The Wolf of Wall Street.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Blasted' Trailer Reveals a Laser Tag Game Gone Wrong

Laser tag is about to go extreme before the month is over. Or at least this is the premise of Blasted, a Norwegian sci-fi action-comedy movie that is based on a real-life UFO event that happened in Hessdalen, Norway. The story follows a group of childhood friends who gather for a game of laser tag, but things take a wild turn when the game is interrupted by an alien invasion. Luckily for them, lasers are the aliens’ weakness, but this doesn’t mean it will be easy to get rid of them.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Continues Ill-fated Run With $400 Million at Global Box Office

A decade ago, it would have been hard to believe that a future Harry Potter spin-off would go bleak! However, that is today's reality. WB’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore has finally managed to earn a global box-office of $400.5 million. Weekend grosses came in at $2.4 million from 71 markets, bringing the international total to $305 million adding to the global cume.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Cast Of ‘Step By Step’ Then And Now 2022

Spanning seven seasons and 160 episodes, and anchored by sitcom royalty Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers, it’s no secret why Step by Step is such a beloved sitcom, perhaps the greatest one from the 1990s. It followed the misadventures of a blended family consisting of the Lamberts and the Fosters and still inspires nostalgia to this day.
TV SERIES
Collider

8 Sci-Fi Novels That Would Make Awesome TV Series

Science Fiction has never really been out of fashion. With seemingly eternal tentpoles like Star Wars and Star Trek constantly delivering new films and series audiences seem more receptive than ever to stories set amongst the stars or in the future. The outstanding adaptation of James S.A. Corey's Expanse series...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Resident Evil' Series Trailer Is Loaded With Undead Horror

As part of the Geeked Week event, Netflix has released a new trailer for Resident Evil, the highly-anticipated live-action series based on the popular video game franchise. Instead of following the main games’ storyline, Netflix's Resident Evil introduces brand-new characters and completely reimagines the zombie outbreak that wiped the Earth.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Kate Bush Shares Statement About "Running Up That Hill"

Since the release of Stranger Things season 4, singer Kate Bush saw her song "Running Up That Hill" receive a massive bump to the number one spot on iTunes. The song became a staple of this season after being used to help Max (Sadie Sink) escape the clutches of this season's baddie, the Vecna, an evil creature from the Upside Down. Just over a week later, Bush shared a statement in her newsletter expressing her gratitude for the inclusion. She also reveals that "Running Up That Hill" has seen a recent bump in popularity in the UK.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How ‘Princess Mononoke’s Exploration of Man vs. Nature Endures the Test of Time

Visionary director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki once said in a translated video interview: “If you don’t spend time watching real people, you can’t do this, because you’ve never seen it.” This maxim alludes to a fundamental reason why the Tokyo-born artist’s films cannot be lumped with and categorized as being tantamount to other anime films of the same period. In spite of their supernatural elements, Miyazaki’s works distinguish themselves because they feel deeply grounded in reality. The characters that populate his films feel as if they could exist outside of them, walk among us as fully-fledged individuals with habits and wishes, virtues and flaws. These characters guide us through stories that provide a reflection of our own world, drawing inescapable allegories and parallels. This reflection is tinted by a dreamlike aesthetic and fantastical elements, that nevertheless, bolster the universal appeal of the director’s features.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Doesn’t Know What to Do With Jonathan & Will Byers in Season 4

The long awaited return of Stranger Things is finally here, with the first volume of its fourth season releasing Memorial day weekend. The Netflix juggernaut, helmed by the Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, picks up a few months after the battle at Starcourt Mall. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Byers have moved to California, while Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the rest of the Hawkins crew remain to try and continue on with life. When a mysterious new threat begins to terrorize Hawkins, Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser) seeks out Eleven to help her regain her powers in order to fight in the battle ahead.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'Elvis' Clip Highlights the Frenzy Surrounding the King of Rock 'n Roll

Elvis is bringing to life the rise to fame and subsequent fall of legendary artist Elvis Presley. Known also as the "King of Rock and Roll", Elvis isn't exactly a picture-perfect hero, and in the new film by visionary director Baz Luhrmann, we get a closer look at the man that Elvis was, for better or for worse. At the MTV Movie & TV Awards, a new clip for the film was released that highlights Austin Butler as the rock-n-roll singer with the hips that defined a generation.
MOVIES

