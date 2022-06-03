'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Coming in September

Visionary director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki once said in a translated video interview: “If you don’t spend time watching real people, you can’t do this, because you’ve never seen it.” This maxim alludes to a fundamental reason why the Tokyo-born artist’s films cannot be lumped with and categorized as being tantamount to other anime films of the same period. In spite of their supernatural elements, Miyazaki’s works distinguish themselves because they feel deeply grounded in reality. The characters that populate his films feel as if they could exist outside of them, walk among us as fully-fledged individuals with habits and wishes, virtues and flaws. These characters guide us through stories that provide a reflection of our own world, drawing inescapable allegories and parallels. This reflection is tinted by a dreamlike aesthetic and fantastical elements, that nevertheless, bolster the universal appeal of the director’s features.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO