PINEHURST — No matter your age, it’s important to stay healthy. Shoshone Medical Center (SMC) recently held an Annual Blood Draw and Senior Health Fair to promote health and wellness for those residents in the Silver Valley who have crossed the half-century mark and to provide information and education on resources and activities available within the community. The event came as part of a large number of free health screenings which included blood screenings that were done prior to the fair. Blood pressures were also checked at both events.

2 DAYS AGO