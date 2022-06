Game 2 of the Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors ended in a blowout in favor of the Dubs. However, the game was marred by a little controversy surrounding Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green. In the second quarter, both men were entangled after a foul call. Things got a little chippy, as Brown took offense to Green’s legs being on him.

