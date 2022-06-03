ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena 'furious' at The Rock's decision

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John Cena and The Rock are two big WWE names. Their destinies are similar since they both went the way of Hollywood. However, Cena had something interesting to say about The Rock and his decision to dedicate himself to acting: “The truth is that Dwayne Johnson is a great actor and...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 83

Quiet no more
4d ago

Don't hate just because the man knows how to market himself. He gets paid more to do less. He secured an employment opportunity that was going to pay off long after his body was done taking an unnecessary beating. That's thinking smarter, not harder.

Reply(11)
43
Kenneth Cummings
4d ago

The WWE is all about acting albeit a physical and brutal form of acting. it's not a sport per se but a staged performance with noted outcomes.

Reply(1)
33
ThinkTwice
4d ago

No this is hypocrisy at it greatest. Cena bashed the Rock for becoming a great Hollywood actor and doing it full time. Until Cena became a Hollywood actor full time now he saying it's all because of the barriers the Rock broke down. First he was hating until he got put in the same position.

Reply
20
