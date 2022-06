The Cardinals, the No. 12 overall national seed, scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to take an 11-9 lead and held on to advance to an NCAA super regional. The Wolverines, who began regional play with two straight victories, including a 7-3 win over host Louisville on Saturday, finish the season 34-28 after losing two straight to the Cardinals. Michigan mounted its own comeback earlier in the game after falling behind 7-2 in the first inning. It kept Louisville’s high-powered offense scoreless for the next six innings as it chipped away at its deficit.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO