I felt it in my body before I saw it on her face. “I don’t know where to start,” her voice cracked. I noticed her brow furrow and her big eyes well. Despite her tension, I was surprisingly at ease. Attuning myself to her, I offered, “Maybe we can just breathe together for a moment. Close your eyes and let's just see where we go.” She nodded and we inhaled slowly. “Pay attention to what your body needs and let’s go there together.” Her eyes closed and her cheeks softened. “I’m here with you,” I heard myself say as we exhaled together. “Just keep breathing…letting go.”

