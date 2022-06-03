ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Nurses authorize strikes at Portland-area Providence hospitals

By KOIN 6 News
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17clcz_0fzOPzFt00 A strike date must still be set before nurses actually walk off the job in protest.

Nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center have voted to authorize strikes, the Oregon Nurses Association announced Thursday, June 2.

The strike authorization votes come after nurses at Portland's Providence St. Vincent Medical Center voted to strike in May.

According to ONA, the nurses are protesting unfair labor practices and are demanding contracts to improve patient care, nurse staffing standards, make health care affordable and address Providence's staffing crisis.

"Providence isn't taking patient or nurse safety seriously. For the last two years, I've watched nurses sacrifice our own health and safety for our patients and for Providence during COVID-19. And for the last six months Providence has forced nurses at my hospital to work without a contract when all we're asking for are basic safety standards we need to protect our patients, our coworkers and our families," said ONA Executive Committee President at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center Virginia Smith. Smith added: "We don't take this action lightly. Nurses have reached across the aisle in bargaining and Providence has repeatedly slapped our hand away. We want to work but we need to work to be safe for our patients and our coworkers."

ONA said nurses are working to determine strike dates, but will give Providence a 10-day notice when strikes are called.

"I take pride in being a nurse. I do my best every day to provide excellent care in the face of adversity and I strive to bring comfort and healing to my patients and their families, even in their darkest hour. I shouldn't have to fight this hard to ensure our nurses are taken care of, too. It's time for Providence to prove it cares for its caregivers," Smith said.

ONA Executive Committee President at Providence Milwaukie Hospital Peggy Elia explained: "There's a patient care crisis at Providence. Every day, nurses are forced to care for twice as many patients as is considered safe. We're standing up for Oregonians and striking for safety. We won't settle for anything less. Oregon patients and their families deserve safe, high-quality, affordable and accessible health care." She also noted "an emergency room nurse recently told me, 'Every day I come to work and try not to quit and every day it gets harder.' This isn't normal and it isn't safe. We need Providence to step up and help nurses raise standards for our patients, our nurses and our communities so we can give every Oregonian the care they deserve."

"Our patients come first. Nurses overwhelmingly voted to strike to defend our rights to speak up to keep our patients and coworkers safe. Nurses' top priority is improving patient safety by addressing Providence's staffing crisis and raising standards to recruit and retain caregivers," said ONA Executive Committee President at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center John Smeltzer. "Providence is hemorrhaging nurses and staff. We can't wait and hope it gets better. We have to take action. We're asking Providence to protect patients and nurses with basic care improvements, safe nurse staffing, better working conditions and a fair contract."

Providence released a statement in response to the strike authorizations.

"While we think it is premature and are disappointed by ONA's strike authorization votes, we are eager to continue dialogue with ONA as we work to find mutually agreeable solutions. Since contracts are settled at the bargaining table, we encourage the union to avoid a costly strike for our nurses."

"It's important to note that if an actual strike is called at any of Providence's Portland area hospitals, we will turn all of our attention to preparing to serve our patients and return to negotiations after the strike. Continued access to high-quality care remains our highest priority," Providence added. "We have a comprehensive plan that ensures the delivery of that care to the communities who rely on us, even if nurses choose to walk out. Our hope is that everyone will continue to bargain in good faith. Talking solves more than walking."

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Comments / 1

Related
Portland Tribune

Providence St. Vincent nurses reach agreement

The deal could avert a strike at one of three Portland-area hospitals where they have been authorized. Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center made a tentative bargaining agreement with the hospital Friday evening, avoiding a possible strike. The Portland hospital said the deal comes after nearly eight months of...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Portland’s Effort to Reverse Displacement of Black Families

Last week’s edition of WW featured a yearlong investigation of a city program designed to reverse decades of gentrification that displaced Black families from the Albina neighborhood in North Portland. Supporters of the North/Northeast Housing Strategy point to the hundreds of households that have apartments and homes in the historically Black neighborhood. Critics say the policy does little to address the underlying problem: Portland remains unaffordable to most people of color. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Oregon Cases of COVID-19 Climbed in Late May

The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon increased by 24% during the two weeks from May 16 to 29, over the prior biweekly period, according to Oregon Health Authority data released June 2. During the same two weeks, the number of new hospitalizations more than doubled—to 549 versus 208 in...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Linnea Goranson: PSU employee, dragon boat powerhouse

The 41-year-old Portland native, who has Down syndrome, enjoys her job but loves the time spent on the water.Three days a week, maybe more, Linnea Goranson leaves the administrators behind and goes to be with the athletes. Not many people at her longtime place of work, Portland State University, knew that Goranson practiced and competed in dragon boat racing. They do now, thanks to a "Staff Spotlight" article on the university's College of Education website talking about the joyful, 41-year-old Goranson, who has Down syndrome. In fact, Goranson helped found the Wasabi Special Dragons, one of the many teams in...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Providence, RI
Health
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Milwaukie, OR
Portland, OR
Health
City
Providence, RI
KGW

Oregon's latest COVID hospitalization wave expected to peak in mid-June

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting hammered by another COVID-19 wave, but the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University continues to point to a respite after mid-June. The report projects that the state will top out at 313 active hospitalizations on June 14, with hospitalizations declining after...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Health And Safety#Ona Executive Committee
hillsboroherald.com

City Moves Ahead With Shelter Planning On Edge Of Town

The Hillsboro Herald has been a leader in coverage of the issues facing our communities in regard to homelessness. No one likes the options or having to face this problem but there is no escaping it. Our housing policies and city-wide gentrification are only part of the reasons we are facing a rapid rise in the number of people living out in the open. In our two-part series on the shelter that Hillsboro has planned at NE 17th Avenue and Tualatin Valley Highway, we broke down the economics and laws involved. Read those stories here.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Sherwood moves to hire interim superintendent

Pending a formal vote Wednesday, the Sherwood School Board wants to hire former Hillsboro superintendent Jeremy Lyon. The Sherwood School Board has agreed that former Hillsboro School District Superintendent Jeremy Lyon would make a great interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. Following an interview and special meeting on Thursday,...
SHERWOOD, OR
KGW

Oregon teens win big at international science competition

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Three Beaverton teens received big honors at the world's largest international science competition for high school students. More than 1,700 teenagers from around the world made it to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). The big event was held last month in Atlanta. To compete in ISEF, competitors had to win science competitions at the local, state, regional or national levels. The students had the option of competing in 21 categories.
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Portland Tribune

Filmed by Bike fest hits year 20

Films of bicycling remain endlessly fascinating as technology makes shooting easier, while cyclists become more relatable and yet more daring Portland's Filmed By Bike Festival is in its 20th year and founder Ayleen Crotty says times have changed from the old Critical Mass/Zoo Bomb days of the early 2000s. Crotty used to source bike films on videotape and spend time on her knees trying to cue them up for a live audience. Now they appear in the cloud and she exports them to festivals around the country as an extra stream of revenue. The four-day, in-person festival now has 50...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

How Is Oregon Working to Prevent Mass Shootings?

In the past three weeks alone, three mass shootings have rocked the country—in Buffalo, in Uvalde, in Tulsa—reigniting a debate about gun laws and pushing many Oregonians to look more closely at our state’s history of mass shootings and pay special attention to our progress—or lack thereof—on gun safety.
PORTLAND, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

GOP challengers to Herrera Beutler stake out their positions

Republican candidates competing to unseat Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler gathered Tuesday evening for the largest debate this year for the congressional position. The event, held at Vancouver RV Inn Style Resorts, featured challengers Joe Kent, R-Yacolt, 17th District Rep. Vicki Kraft, R-Vancouver, Heidi St. John, R-Battle Ground, and Leslie French, R-Camas, who asserted why they believe they should represent Southwest Washington.
VANCOUVER, WA
KVAL

People who had COVID more at risk of developing pulmonary embolism, CDC says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says long-term effects of COVID-19 may be life-threatening. "Long-haul" COVID may include symptoms of fatigue, brain fog, headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath, and more. For people who have had COVID, the risk of having a pulmonary embolism is...
The Portland Mercury

this might be it for me

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I'm scared. There is a serious possibility that I could die in the next month or so. I can't get hired anywhere. I'm about to lose my apartment and...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland's Newest Anti-Homeless Structures? Bike Racks.

Portland property owners have been growing increasingly creative when it comes to blocking homeless campers from resting on the sidewalks adjacent to their properties. From giant concrete planters to piles of boulders to turning galvanized livestock troughs into sidewalk gardens. But, just when you think the city's passive NIMBYs have run out of ideas—allow me to introduce perhaps the most Portland form of "hostile architecture": bike racks.
kptv.com

I-84 east reopens at 33rd Ave. in Portland after police activity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have reopened all lanes of I-84 eastbound at Northeast 33rd Avenue in Portland following an investigation into the death of a pedestrian on Sunday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
484
Followers
4K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy