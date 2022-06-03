Rough third inning allows Liberty to sneak past Iowa Park in state semifinal

AUSTIN – One bad inning was Iowa Park’s undoing Thursday night.

The Lady Hawks surrendered five runs to Liberty in the top of the third inning, and it was all the Lady Panthers needed to take a 5-3 victory in the Class 4A state semifinal matchup at McCombs Field. Liberty (37-6) earns the right to defend in the Class 4A championship against Sweeny, which defeated Bullard 8-1 Thursday, at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Iowa Park finishes the season 37-4, falling in the state semifinals for the second straight season.

“The girls are hurting right now, and I’m hurting for them,” Iowa Park coach Eric Simmons said. “They’ve put in a lot of work for this, so it’s disappointing for them to have it go this way again.”

It’s hard to imagine a better start to Thursday’s game for Iowa Park.

Junior Bella Dickens laced a one-out laser to center field that Liberty’s Maci Beam tried to dive to catch rather than play on a hop. The ball bounced under Beam’s glove and bounced to the wall.

Dickens touched all four bases, including a head-first slide into home, for an inside-the-park home run, spotting the Lady Hawks a 1-0 lead.

Raylea Parsons made it 2-0 in the bottom of the second, pounding the ball off the flagpole outside the wall in left center field.

But then it all unraveled.

After Bryana Pantalion led off Liberty’s top half of the third with a double, the Lady Hawks did get two outs in the inning when Pantalion scored on a fielder’s choice. That third out proved elusive.

The next three Lady Panthers reached base on a pair of singles and a hit by pitch, loading them for cleanup hitter and pitcher Kamdyn Chandler.

Chandler laced a double to the wall in left center, clearing the bases and giving Liberty a 4-2 lead. Reagan Williamson followed with a double to nearly the same spot, allowing courtesy runner Marina Bourgeios to cross the plate and extend the lead to 5-2.

Liberty didn’t score again with five of their eight hits coming in the inning. The Lady Panthers had just three base runners in the final four innings.

“It just felt like everything went right for them in that inning,” Simmons said. “We made a couple mistakes that would have gotten us out of the inning sooner. We were still in the game, though. We had some opportunities.”

One of those opportunities turned into a run when junior catcher Paige Gallegos hit a rocket over the head of Beam in center field and to the wall for a double with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Gallegos ended up scoring on a throwing error by Liberty, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

The Lady Hawks got runners on first and second in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t find the hit that could have tied the game or given them the lead.

“I felt really good about our chances with the part of the order we had coming up in both of those innings,” Simmons said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit to score more runs.”

The Lady Hawks say goodbye to five seniors, including starters Parsons at shortstop and first baseman Rylee Goins. With seven starters returning for their senior year, the Lady Hawks feature a solid core capable of making a third trip to the state tournament in pursuit of an elusive championship.

And Iowa Park is dropping to Class 3A next season. However, Simmons warns that this doesn’t make another trip to Austin easier.

“Everyone thinks it’s going to be easy going down to Class 3A, and I’m telling you it’s not,” Simmons said. “We’re going to be in a tough district with Holliday, Jacksboro and Henrietta, and then the region is very good with teams like Coahoma, which played for the Class 3A championship. It’s going to be a challenge to get back here.

“We get started on that goal Monday with our offseason camp. And a lot of these girls will start playing travel ball. This is a year-round focus for a lot of them.”

And no doubt, part of their focus will be another chance at a state championship. Perhaps the third time will be the charm.

REGION I-4A SEMIFINAL

Liberty 5, Iowa Park 3

Liberty 005 000 0 -5 8 1

Iowa Park 110 010 0 -3 9 2

W: Kamdyn Chandler. L: Abby Dowell.

2B: (L) Chandler, Reagan Williamson, Bryana Pantalion; (IP) Paige Gallegos. HR: (IP) Bella Dickens, Raylea Parsons.

Leading hitters: (L) Chandler 1x4, 3 RBI; Reese Evans 2x4, run; (IP) Parsons 1x3, run, RBI; Dickens 1x4, run, RBI; Alayna York 2x2.

Top pitchers: (L) Chandler 7 IP, 9 hits, 3 BB, 3 runs, 2 ER, 2 K; Dowell 7 IP, 8 hits, 0 BB, 5 ER, K.

