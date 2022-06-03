ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Park, TX

Rough third inning allows Liberty to sneak past Iowa Park in state semifinal

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

AUSTIN – One bad inning was Iowa Park’s undoing Thursday night.

The Lady Hawks surrendered five runs to Liberty in the top of the third inning, and it was all the Lady Panthers needed to take a 5-3 victory in the Class 4A state semifinal matchup at McCombs Field. Liberty (37-6) earns the right to defend in the Class 4A championship against Sweeny, which defeated Bullard 8-1 Thursday, at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Iowa Park finishes the season 37-4, falling in the state semifinals for the second straight season.

“The girls are hurting right now, and I’m hurting for them,” Iowa Park coach Eric Simmons said. “They’ve put in a lot of work for this, so it’s disappointing for them to have it go this way again.”

It’s hard to imagine a better start to Thursday’s game for Iowa Park.

Junior Bella Dickens laced a one-out laser to center field that Liberty’s Maci Beam tried to dive to catch rather than play on a hop. The ball bounced under Beam’s glove and bounced to the wall.

Dickens touched all four bases, including a head-first slide into home, for an inside-the-park home run, spotting the Lady Hawks a 1-0 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhvQu_0fzOPm1g00

Raylea Parsons made it 2-0 in the bottom of the second, pounding the ball off the flagpole outside the wall in left center field.

But then it all unraveled.

After Bryana Pantalion led off Liberty’s top half of the third with a double, the Lady Hawks did get two outs in the inning when Pantalion scored on a fielder’s choice. That third out proved elusive.

The next three Lady Panthers reached base on a pair of singles and a hit by pitch, loading them for cleanup hitter and pitcher Kamdyn Chandler.

Chandler laced a double to the wall in left center, clearing the bases and giving Liberty a 4-2 lead. Reagan Williamson followed with a double to nearly the same spot, allowing courtesy runner Marina Bourgeios to cross the plate and extend the lead to 5-2.

Liberty didn’t score again with five of their eight hits coming in the inning. The Lady Panthers had just three base runners in the final four innings.

“It just felt like everything went right for them in that inning,” Simmons said. “We made a couple mistakes that would have gotten us out of the inning sooner. We were still in the game, though. We had some opportunities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBsbw_0fzOPm1g00

One of those opportunities turned into a run when junior catcher Paige Gallegos hit a rocket over the head of Beam in center field and to the wall for a double with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Gallegos ended up scoring on a throwing error by Liberty, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

The Lady Hawks got runners on first and second in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t find the hit that could have tied the game or given them the lead.

“I felt really good about our chances with the part of the order we had coming up in both of those innings,” Simmons said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit to score more runs.”

The Lady Hawks say goodbye to five seniors, including starters Parsons at shortstop and first baseman Rylee Goins. With seven starters returning for their senior year, the Lady Hawks feature a solid core capable of making a third trip to the state tournament in pursuit of an elusive championship.

And Iowa Park is dropping to Class 3A next season. However, Simmons warns that this doesn’t make another trip to Austin easier.

“Everyone thinks it’s going to be easy going down to Class 3A, and I’m telling you it’s not,” Simmons said. “We’re going to be in a tough district with Holliday, Jacksboro and Henrietta, and then the region is very good with teams like Coahoma, which played for the Class 3A championship. It’s going to be a challenge to get back here.

“We get started on that goal Monday with our offseason camp. And a lot of these girls will start playing travel ball. This is a year-round focus for a lot of them.”

And no doubt, part of their focus will be another chance at a state championship. Perhaps the third time will be the charm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeVzO_0fzOPm1g00

REGION I-4A SEMIFINAL

Liberty 5, Iowa Park 3

Liberty   005   000   0   -5   8   1

Iowa Park   110   010   0   -3   9   2

W: Kamdyn Chandler. L: Abby Dowell.

2B: (L) Chandler, Reagan Williamson, Bryana Pantalion; (IP) Paige Gallegos. HR: (IP) Bella Dickens, Raylea Parsons.

Leading hitters: (L) Chandler 1x4, 3 RBI; Reese Evans 2x4, run; (IP) Parsons 1x3, run, RBI; Dickens 1x4, run, RBI; Alayna York 2x2.

Top pitchers: (L) Chandler 7 IP, 9 hits, 3 BB, 3 runs, 2 ER, 2 K; Dowell 7 IP, 8 hits, 0 BB, 5 ER, K.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Rough third inning allows Liberty to sneak past Iowa Park in state semifinal

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Chesterton Academy, a new catholic school opening in Wichita Falls in August of 2023, has raised some eyebrows after Notre Dame Catholic School closed its doors just last year. Lauren and Jacob Morath, the co-founders of the school, had their kids enrolled in Notre Dame...
newschannel6now.com

Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This year’s free July 4 concert at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers. City of Wichita Falls officials said the band is one of the leading ambassadors of the Oklahoma and Texas music movement, with over 500,000 records sold independently and 10 albums released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holliday, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Liberty, TX
City
Bullard, TX
City
Sweeny, TX
Iowa Park, TX
Sports
City
Iowa Park, TX
City
Jacksboro, TX
City
Austin, TX
Z94

Oklahoma Chick-fil-A Food Truck Will be Visiting Small Towns in the Sooner State!

The Chick-fil-A on Cache Road in Lawton, OK. just bought a new food truck and will be visiting small towns and communities in the Sooner State this Summer. That's right, if you live in an area that doesn't have a Chick-fil-A nearby it'll be coming to you, how convenient! So be on the lookout for the Chick-fil-A food truck.
KLAW 101

Duncan Oklahoma Will Host An Air Show This Year

In a real quick-hitting, get the info out there way, Duncan's Halliburton Field Airport will play host to the CAF Airpower History Tour for three straight days, November 7th, 8th, and 9th. If you've never been to a Commemorative Air Force show, things are a little different. Not only do...
DUNCAN, OK
newschannel6now.com

Second arrest made in connection to murder of WF teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A second suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Wichita Falls that left a 15-year-old boy dead last Wednesday. According to a statement sent out by the Wichita Falls Police Department, 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims of Wichita Falls was the suspect arrested. His...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

More lanes to close at Southwest Parkway bridge construction site

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction will cause the westbound lanes of Southwest Parkway just east of Taft to reduce to two lanes starting on Tuesday, June 7. Texas Department of Transportation officials said closing the right lane will allow construction crews to widen the bridge over Holliday Creek on the north side of Southwest Parkway. Drivers will still have access to Taft at the intersection.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady Hawks#Maci Beam
KTEN.com

Infant run over and killed in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that a one-year-old child was run over and killed in Marshall County on Friday evening. The incident happened when Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a driver and four passengers backed out of a private drive onto Back Street, about seven miles south of Kingston.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD Board discusses special education program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees held a special session and many community members attended to express their concerns for one specific topic on the agenda. The school district’s special education program was rated as “needing substantial intervention” last year, and community members worry...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Dwight Yoakam cancels concert in Graham due to illness

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to a non-COVID-related illness, Dwight Yoakam has canceled Saturday’s concert at the Food Truck Championship of Texas. The two time Grammy winning country artist announced the cancelation around 5 p.m. Friday evening on Facebook. Yoakam was set to perform at the Young County Arena. “Dear Dwight Yoakam Fans, due to a […]
GRAHAM, TX
kswo.com

Wishing Makenzie Burk a fond farewell

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - KSWO will say a fond farewell to 7News anchor Makenzie Burk this Friday, following over 6 years with the station. Born and raised right here in Lawton, Makenzie graduated from Cameron University with her bachelor’s degree in Communication in 2016, before coming to work at the station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 NIN

Wildboyz and Jackasses Get Ready Because Steve O is Coming to Wichita Falls

I don't know if my brain is able to comprehend that Steve O is bringing his tour to our city. First of all, I want to thank everybody that messaged me over the weekend to let me know about this. I am glad to know when something is 'Jackass' related, you think of me. Steve O is arguably the biggest star in Jackass right now. I say that because he has a very successful podcast right now, he also goes out on the road doing standup and other Steve O things on stage.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a motorcycle involved in a wreck on Kemp Saturday night has died. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the driver, identified as 40-year-old Justin Feliciano, was pronounced deceased at United Regional just before 8 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m., WFPD officers responded to the 2500 block of […]
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man arrested for abusing one-month-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Monday for allegedly abusing a one-month-old baby. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Seymour Road on May 30 for an allegation of child abuse. Police allegedly found footage showing Andrew Flickinger physically abusing a one-month-old baby in his care.
kswo.com

LPS Summer Meal Program begins Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools’ Summer Meal Program begins Monday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday through Friday, free to all kids age 18 and under and all students currently enrolled at LPS. From 8-9 a.m., breakfast will be available at several locations throughout town. Lunchtimes...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

One taken to hospital after wreck on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck on Kemp Boulevard. Around 7:30 p.m., the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a wreck near Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park. Police say a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kemp behind another vehicle. When the vehicle began to slow down, […]
Texoma's Homepage

7th Annual Food Truck Championship draws crowd

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — For any food lovers, the festival of food trucks is the perfect event for anyone wanting to try something new. “We served pulled pork, different flavors of pulled pork. We have a coffee pork, orange juice pork, tequila pork, rosemary pork, our biggest seller is our Cowboy mac & cheese. We have […]
GRAHAM, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Man arrested after Fillmore Street standoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Every week, News Channel 6 does a deep dive into a local crime, and this time we’re looking at a recent 911 call that ended in a police standoff. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more on the story. “Our patrol officers responded to 2204...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy