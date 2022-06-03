ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day says Ohio State needs $13 million NIL budget to remain a contender

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLdlG_0fzOPiUm00

Name, image and likeness deals are the most prominent story before the 2022 college football season. As Nick Saban , Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders trade barbs, Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is outlining a NIL budget for the program.

Day, one of the highest paid college football coaches in 2022 , recognizes the landscape of the sport. NIL deals are one of the biggest draws for athletes to top programs, players want to be compensated for their skills. Until the NCAA or Congress figures out guidelines for deals to eliminate the current ‘Wild West’ environment, the Buckeyes need to be prepared for the existing climate.

Meeting with Ohio State supporters during a Columbus business meeting, per Cleveland.com , Day said the Buckeyes’ program needs a $13 million NIL budget to maintain its roster and to remain a contender for the College Football Playoff .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sJ4r_0fzOPiUm00 Also Read:
Heisman Watch 2022: Evaluating CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and top 2022 Heisman candidates

Winning doesn’t come cheap. In an era when quarterbacks are more valuable than ever before, Day indicated the present cost of a high-end quarterback is $2 million in NIL funds. Protecting that face of the program and also landing top defensive talent requires another $1 million for top talent.

“If the speed limit’s 45 miles per hour, and you drive 45 miles per hour, a lot of people are going to pass you by. If you go too fast, you’re going to get pulled over.”

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day on role of NIL deals in college football

The message to Buckeyes’ boosters is clear. If they want to keep watching this program competing with the best teams in college football, it requires spending more money on the student-athletes. While that means less money for the school itself to spend however it chooses, the money can now go directly towards the players making an impact on the field.

Related: Top 25 College Football Rankings – Alabama, Ohio State on top entering summer

This is the reality of college sports. Saban acknowledged it when talking to the Alabama Crimson Tide boosters and every coach at a marquee program is sending the same message to business leaders supporting their programs. If you want to win, players need to get paid more or you’ll become a mid-tier team with angry fans and boosters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JO8Av_0fzOPiUm00
Also Read:
Ohio State Football Schedule: 2022 opponents

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
College Football News

Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction 2022

What will the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. What could/might the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like when it’s released in August?. Along with the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll is always...
College Football HQ

ESPN computer predicts college football's toughest schedules

Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before, as the College Football Playoff selectors put a premium on quality opponents. But good competition isn't spread out evenly across the sport. Most of it still resides in the SEC, where the weekly slug fest has produced 12 of the last ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Player Who's Hit Him The Hardest

Tom Brady has played in the National Football League for more than 20 years. The legendary NFL quarterback, who's won seven Super Bowls, has survived this long by managing to not take too many devastating hits in the pocket. Brady has gotten rocked a few times, though. However, one hit...
NFL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mike Tyson
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Has Reportedly Died At 83

A longtime AFL and NFL star reportedly passed away at the age of 83 last month. The New York Jets announced that former All-Pro offensive lineman Bob Talamini died on May 30. Talamini, who starred for the Oilers and Jets, was one of the best offensive linemen of the 1960s. He played every game from 1960-68, totaling 116 regular season and postgame games over that time.
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Ohio State Football#American Football#Deion Sanders Trade#Ohio State Buckeyes#Congress#Cleveland Com#Heisman Watch
FanSided

Carolina Panthers cheerleader Justine Lindsay made NFL history

Carolina Panthers cheerleader Justine Lindsay made NFL history. Justine Lindsay has made NFL history this week. According to BuzzFeed, Lindsay is the NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader. The 29-year-old made the cheerleading squad for the Carolina Panthers (the team is called the Topcats). “Cats Out the Bag you are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy