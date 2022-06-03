Mother, Toddler Airlifted With Facial Burns Following Grill Fire In Sussex County: DEVELOPING

NorthStar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A mother and her young child were airlifted to a nearby hospital with burns to the face following a grill fire in Sussex County, developing reports say.

The grill fire occurred at a home on Hunts School Road in Fredon around 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested to land near the scene to take the 30-year-old mother and her 18-month-old child to a local hospital for treatment of facial burns, the initial report says.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

