John N. Arsenault

John N. ‘‘Jolly’’ Arsenault, a lifelong resident of Boothbay Harbor, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family May 27, 2022 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 92 years old. Jolly was born Oct. 27, 1929 to Bertha Dunton Arsenault and...
Thank you to CMD Jeanne Koenig, lunch hosts P/C Bill and Anne George for their contributions to the event and specifically this article. On May 21 the Down East Yacht Club hosted the DEYC Commodores Lunch at DiMillo’s on the Water in Portland, Maine. A Social Hour preceded the...
Calvin Carr of Boothbay, Maine successfully completed the earthly portion of his journey on June 5, 2022. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 25, 1937 to F. Benjamin Carr, MD and Dorothea (Cashman) Carr of Worcester, Massachusetts. He spent the World War II years in San Francisco, California while his father, who was a Captain in the U.S. Naval Medical Corps, served as Chief of Medicine at Base Hospital 18 on Guam. Following the war, the family returned to Worcester. Calvin attended the Bancroft School, Worcester Academy, Cornell University, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Tufts University. He earned a doctor of jurisprudence, as well as a Master of Law in taxation from Boston University School of Law. He worked for many years in the Law Department of John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, retiring as Tax Counsel to the John Hancock and to its various subsidiaries in March of 1996.
Jean Elizabeth Philbrook, 98, died Dec.. 12, 2021 at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. A service to celebrate Jean’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 17 at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church with a reception afterwards. Condolences may be shared with the family at...
Jane G. (Regan) Spear, 99, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away on May 31, 2022. On June 12, 1922, she was born to James and Anna Regan in Boston, Massachusetts. Jane grew up in Dorchester, Massachusetts, one of eight siblings and was an alumna of Northeastern University. She was a health care administrator, operating Auburn House nursing home in Jamacia Plain and was an ombudsman for seniors in the Boothbay region for many years.
Carol Jane Orne, of East Falmouth, Massachusetts and formerly of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, died June 2, 2022 at Royal Megansett Nursing Home in North Falmouth, Massachusetts. She was 80 years old. She was born in 1941 at St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor. She graduated from Boothbay Region High School...
What a difference between the holiday weekend and this past weekend. Activity at the Point has slowed down considerably. I suppose things will ramp up again once schools disperse for the summer. Despite the current quiet and peacefulness here at the Point the end of June will be here before...
The parade of sail at Windjammer days in Boothbay Harbor, Maine is a memorable event to see and photograph. This year the event takes place in the early afternoon of Wednesday June 29. Seeing the majestic Maine Windjammer fleet all decked out under full sail makes for wonderful photo opportunities that I always look forward to seeing - it just never gets old.
Cassie Doyon won her first art award in third grade. She’d shown a gift for drawing at a young age, starting with sketches of her favorite Disney cartoons before branching off into the world around her. But it was a mosaic of a pinto horse running along the beach that secured her a second-place victory. It would be decades before Doyon, of Haverill, Massachusetts and Boothbay, would create another mosaic.
Nancy Joyce Nivison Mazzone passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 3, 2022. She was born March 26, 1950 in Norfolk Virginia, second of five children of Betty Joyce Leeper Nivison and Admiral William Nivison. As part of a military family, Nancy lived in multiple places growing up including Norfolk Virginia, Guam, San Diego, Monterey California, White Sands New Mexico, Newport Rhode Island, and Greece. While her father was stationed in Greece the family traveled through Europe driving a yellow 1970 Plymouth Fury III called the “yellow banana.” Throughout her entire life she spent her summers at the Nivison family home on Squirrel Island, Maine.
As an organization that benefited tremendously from his years of generous service to the greater Boothbay community, Rebuilding Together - Lincoln County would like to express our thanks to the late Pat Farrin and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Pat was someone our organization could always...
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
“Be sure to return to this beautiful place,” urged Jennie Mitchell, guest speaker at the first-ever Alumni/Masonic cookout at Barrett’s Park in Boothbay Harbor on Sunday afternoon, to the attending 2022 graduates. She urged them to go see the world but always remember where they came from. “I...
The Church of All Saints by-the-Sea is pleased to announce that the 2022 season of worship will begin on Sunday, June 19 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 11. This sacred space has been a summer spiritual home to worshippers of many faiths for over a century and we look forward to another summer of celebrating God’s love on Southport Island. Service times will return to 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. after the change in times due to Covid last season. The 10 a.m. service on June 19 will feature special recognition of the ministry of The Rev. Christopher (Kit) Sherrill who has served the chapel faithfully since 1967. We invite his many friends to attend as we celebrate his ministry.
Art galleries are always a temptation to the art lover; a curiosity to others. Whatever the lure, people visited the six galleries in Boothbay Harbor holding open houses or receptions on First Friday, June 3. The galleries – Boothbay Harbor Art Foundation (BRAF), Studio 53 Fine Art – with music...
Tom Myette’s letter “Support broadband: Island Institute is wrong” (5/23/22) misrepresents the Island Institute’s role and intentions regarding Southport’s efforts to expand high speed internet to all community members. Our role has been to assist the town of Southport in navigating the complexities of this process—including developing clear goals, exploring business models that work for community members, and identifying financial resources available to the town.
The Island Institute provided unbiased and incredibly valuable help to the Westport Island Broadband & Cable Committee throughout our project to expand broadband access to everyone on Westport Island. Our committee, and project, significantly benefited from the Island Institute’s deep broadband and grant application expertise. Over the course of several...
The 2022 racing season at Wiscasset Speedway rolled on this past weekend with a full Group #1 program that included the Sweatt’s Concrete Thunder 4 Minis, Market 27 Super Streets, Brackett’s Market 4-Cylinder Pros, Norm’s Used Car Pro Stocks and the NELCAR Legends. Over 80 competitors lined the pits on Saturday for an exciting day of racing.
Last Thursday night the Rotary Club had the honor of hosting members of the Boothbay Region High School class of 2022. Club members think this is one of the best nights of the year. We are always inspired by the enthusiasm and graciousness and accomplishment of our local young people. In these challenging times the graduating seniors always bring a smile to our faces and hope for the future. Congratulations Class of 2022.
Though Midcoast Conservancy often focuses on protecting large swaths of intact forests and wetlands, no piece of land is too small to be valuable wildlife habitat. All are invited to attend a Rewilding Learning Fair on June 12, 3-5 p.m. in Waldoboro, to discover how they can transform their lawn, garden, or porch into a thriving landscape that provides a home to birds, bees, butterflies, and other native species. The benefits of rewilding a space extends beyond its beauty; a yard full of native plants improves water quality, reverses habitat loss, and mitigates climate change.
That’s right it’s the 2022 inaugural issue of the Bayville Buzz and all is right with the world. If only it were that simple! I hope everyone has had a pleasant winter and that we are all ready for the best summer ever!. Recently it seems that at...
