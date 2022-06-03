ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin: Reunion To Honor Thomas Mikal Ford

By Don Juan Fasho
 4 days ago

The Martin show is going to honor Thomas Mikal Ford aka Tommy.

The reunion will take place on June 16th.

According to The Root , the television special will pay homage to actor Thomas Mikal Ford, who played the titular character’s best friend. Ford died in 2016 at the age of 52.

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” BET+ revealed in a statement. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

