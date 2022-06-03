Building Worlds Out of Clay: Time Traveling With Ceramic Artist Jonathan Pacheco

Michigan City, Indiana’s Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ upcoming summer exhibition, “moniquemeloche presents…” will be displayed June 18-October 21. The exhibition showcases artists represented by Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago since its inception in the West Loop over twenty years ago. “moniquemeloche promotes contemporary artists, aiming to be a trailblazer for artistic talents early or under-recognized in their careers. Working with an international roster of emerging and established artists in all media, the gallery’s focus is on discovering and fostering up-and-coming artists, bringing them to the attention of collectors, curators, institutions and global audiences. Taking a curatorial approach honed after Meloche’s years at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the gallery presents conceptually challenging installations in Chicago and at art fairs internationally with an emphasis on institutional outreach.” Lora Fosberg, LCA’s director of exhibitions, says in a release, “Not only is moniquemeloche one of the best galleries in the Midwest, but some of the artists in the show are world renowned and can be seen in some of the most important museums and galleries in the world. In addition to Monique being a hit-maker, she has showed artists of color since her gallery’s beginning, long before the art world’s attempt to catch up. It’s time to celebrate her and the artists she represents.” Participating artists in “moniquemeloche presents…” include Sanford Biggers, Layo Bright, Dan Gunn, Sheree Hovsepian, Rashid Johnson, Kajahl, Ben Murray, Ebony G. Patterson, Karen Reimer, Jake Troyli and Nate Young.

