Aurora, IL

Building Worlds Out of Clay: Time Traveling With Ceramic Artist Jonathan Pacheco

By Kerry Cardoza
newcity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Pacheco has worked as a ceramic artist for fifteen years, exploring clay as a time-based medium and as a means of storytelling shaped by the creator’s hands. He makes abstracted sculptural work and masterful functional objects, experimenting with both soda and wood kilns. A graduate of the University of Illinois...

art.newcity.com

newcity.com

Today In The Culture, June 7, 2022: Michi Meko at Kavi Gupta | Repurposing Historic Architecture | Chicago Children’s Choir is Egypt Bound

Michi Meko’s “Dark Was The Night, Cold Was The Ground” At Kavi Gupta. Kavi Gupta is presenting “Dark Was The Night, Cold Was The Ground,” a solo exhibition and catalogue of new work by Michi Meko, Joan Mitchell Foundation Grantee and Artadia Award winner. Featuring works created entirely during the pandemic, the exhibition reflects on Meko’s ideas and experiences during isolation. “Solitude is a strange currency—enriching to those who can mobilize its potential; a liability to those who cannot. For many of us, the forced isolation imposed by the pandemic exacerbated existing feelings of loneliness. When Meko saw the world going into quarantine back in 2020, he decided to embrace the inevitable. Packing a go bag and heading by himself deep into the north Georgia woods, he instigated an isolation within an isolation and found visibility within invisibility.”
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

Today In The Culture, June 6, 2022: Monique Meloche in Michigan City | Scott Turow Takes on Supreme Court | Ukraine Asks Chicago to Dump a Sister City

Michigan City, Indiana’s Lubeznik Center for the Arts’ upcoming summer exhibition, “moniquemeloche presents…” will be displayed June 18-October 21. The exhibition showcases artists represented by Monique Meloche Gallery in Chicago since its inception in the West Loop over twenty years ago. “moniquemeloche promotes contemporary artists, aiming to be a trailblazer for artistic talents early or under-recognized in their careers. Working with an international roster of emerging and established artists in all media, the gallery’s focus is on discovering and fostering up-and-coming artists, bringing them to the attention of collectors, curators, institutions and global audiences. Taking a curatorial approach honed after Meloche’s years at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, the gallery presents conceptually challenging installations in Chicago and at art fairs internationally with an emphasis on institutional outreach.” Lora Fosberg, LCA’s director of exhibitions, says in a release, “Not only is moniquemeloche one of the best galleries in the Midwest, but some of the artists in the show are world renowned and can be seen in some of the most important museums and galleries in the world. In addition to Monique being a hit-maker, she has showed artists of color since her gallery’s beginning, long before the art world’s attempt to catch up. It’s time to celebrate her and the artists she represents.” Participating artists in “moniquemeloche presents…” include Sanford Biggers, Layo Bright, Dan Gunn, Sheree Hovsepian, Rashid Johnson, Kajahl, Ben Murray, Ebony G. Patterson, Karen Reimer, Jake Troyli and Nate Young.
CHICAGO, IL

