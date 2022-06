Six members of a Special Olympics delegation from Haiti have gone missing in Florida, said police officials.They were a part of the soccer team in the Special Olympics USA Games tournament taking place in Orlando. The Osceola County sheriff’s office said in a release on Monday that all six members turned in their room keys and left behind their belongings before they went missing.Foul play is not suspected, according to the release. The members were identified as Antione Mithon, 32, Nicholson Fontilus, 20, Peter Berlus, 19, Anderson Petit-Frere, 18, Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18. All were a part...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO