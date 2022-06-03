ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurst, TX

WBAP Morning News: 2nd Amendment Not Absolute?￼

wbap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Coale, our constitutional law expert from Lynn Pinker Hurst...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy