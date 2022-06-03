ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Leonard Cohen Anthology Released: Listen

By Madison Bloom
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new Leonard Cohen anthology has been released. The career-spanning Hallelujah & Songs from His Albums includes 17 of Cohen’s most beloved pieces, such as “Suzanne,” “Bird on a Wire,” “I’m Your Man,” “In My Secret Life,” and more. The collection also...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Listen to joony’s “Not Going Back”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. joony’s chameleonic energy is what draws me to his music. The 21-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland rapper shows off his shapeshifting versatility on his newest mixtape Pretty In Black. Though I’m still not exactly sure what a joony song is, I had a good time with the mixtape. He manages to put his distinct (yet unknowable) stamp on everything from lighthearted R&B to Slayworld-adjacent melodic rap. “Not Going Back” is an early highlight. He loads up a slowly building beat with vocal effects, clashing background ad-libs, and swooning coos. It has the organized chaos of early Travis Scott. He won’t ever need to define himself with one genre, if he can make them all sound this good.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Pitchfork

Versions of Modern Performance

Collectively, the members of Horsegirl are probably 20 years younger than their most recent influence. Gigi Reece and Nora Cheng are college freshmen, Penelope Lowenstein a high school senior, but Versions of Modern Performance glows with the drowsy heat of 30 years’ worth of indie rock. Depending on your age, you might hear Yo La Tengo or Stereolab in the featherlight vocals; maybe the fat, crayon-streaked guitars of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis or Built to Spill’s Doug Martsch. The longer you listen, the more the album resembles a hedge maze made from familiar references—the yawn of the whammy bar on “Bog Bog 1” swirls in some My Bloody Valentine, while Cheng’s bird call of a melody on “Beautiful Song” evokes Laetitia Sadier. If a group of young people picked up some guitars to make a blurry, pleasing sound at any point in the past seven presidential administrations, you’ll hear echoes of them here.
CHICAGO, IL
American Songwriter

A Look Behind the Famous ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover by The Beatles

First things first. The photograph emblazoned on The Beatles‘ Abbey Road album cover was indeed taken on a street named Abbey Road. It was that picture that dressed up The Beatles’ 11th studio album (1969), which was designed in the Side 1, Side 2 style with a total of 11 tracks. Abbey Road, along with its album cover, would eventually become known as one of the greatest records of all time. But what of its culturally iconic photograph? What is the story behind the immortalized snapshot of the four Beatles?
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Cohen
Pitchfork

Listen to Devstacks’ “Money On It”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. You should listen to the SoundCloud version of Devstacks’ “Money On It'' before you watch the music video. The video may have a cool VHS aesthetic, but it cuts the glitchy pitched-up 20 second intro that initially hooked me. However, the Youtube version of Boston native’s melodic single still plays well without it. Commencing with a lion’s roar, the song shifts on a dime as his croons take a hypnotic bent over a sweet jingle-sounding piano line. Both versions are shorty and breezy, and those qualities make them endlessly replayable. But I have to say that the little splash of chaos of the SoundCloud one goes a long way.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kate Bush Makes Rare Statement on Stranger Things’ Use of “Running Up That Hill”

Kate Bush has made a rare statement acknowledging the resurgence of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill.” The song has become wildly popular in recent days, following its prominence in Netflix’s latest season of Stranger Things. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote on her website. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show—I love it too!”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Maggie Rogers’ Video for New Song “Want Want”

Maggie Rogers has shared a video for her new song “Want Want.” It’s the latest single from her forthcoming album Surrender, due out July 29 via Capitol. Check out the Warren Fu–directed visual for “Want Want” below. Kid Harpoon and Del Water Gap co-produced...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Anthology#Venice Film Festival#Glastonbury Festival#Hallelujah Songs#Song#The Cohen Family Trust#Hipgnosis Songs Fund
Pitchfork

Bad Bunny Shares New “Tití Me Preguntó” Video: Watch

Bad Bunny has shared a new music video for his Un Verano Sin Ti track “Tití Me Preguntó.” The video was directed by Stillz, who has worked with Lil Nas X, Rosalía, and others. The clip was partially shot in the streets and bodegas of New York. Watch Bad Bunny dance, get kidnapped, and tie the knot in the video below.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Holotropica

Listening to Sofie Birch’s music can be like lying prone on a grassy hilltop, watching clouds drift across a cerulean summer sky. The boundaries between tones are porous; nothing keeps its shape for long. A held chord might turn inside out; an icy arpeggio might melt into liquid; distant birdsong might harden into bright, clear chimes. If at any given time you pause to consider the panorama arrayed before you, you may vaguely realize that it is not the same as it was the last time you checked, yet find yourself at pains to explain what is different, or why.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce First Album in 9 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back. They’ve announced their new album Cool It Down with a video for the new song “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” featuring Perfume Genius. The album is due out September 30 via Secretly Canadian; the Dave Sitek–produced single marks Yeah Yeah Yeahs debut for the label and their first piece of original music since 2013’s Mosquito. Watch the Cody Critcheloe–directed video for “Spitting Off the Edge of the World” below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Hyaline

Maria BC is a classically trained vocalist, a dexterous guitarist, and a songwriter with an innate gift for vast, stately melodies, but the defining strength of their music is the mood: an overarching melancholy that shadows everything like heavy storm clouds. The Oakland-based artist’s debut EP, Devil’s Rain, arrived in the dead of winter 2021, and its five songs—consisting entirely of electric guitar and vocals, recorded alone in their apartment, hushed so as not to disturb their roommates—had the feeling of a stripped-back demos collection from a 1980s dream-pop band. Ghostly and spare, the songs let you imagine how they might bloom if they were cleared of cobwebs and brought into the light.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Post Malone’s New Album Twelve Carat Toothache

Post Malone is back. The rapper and singer has released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache. Malone’s fourth studio LP includes contributions from Fleet Foxes, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, producer Louis Bell, Gunna, and more. Take a listen to Post Malone’s new album below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Welfare / Practice

It’s been just over a decade since James Ferraro first baffled the underground music world with his eerily prophetic opus Far Side Virtual. With its stock-music melodies and iPhone-menu textures, the album captured the empty convenience of modern life in all its absurdity and horror. Of all Ferraro’s outlandish ideas, one musical concept still stands out: the jarring text-to-speech voice that guides listeners through the record like a dead-eyed robotic servant. Since Ferraro, few have dared to attempt utilizing text-to-speech in their music (perhaps because it just sounds so unmusical). Yet the technology itself has only become more entwined in our daily lives. It’s not just our corporate overlords using it; just open TikTok to see ordinary people using text-to-speech as a medium for storytelling—reciting memes, recounting daily minutiae, and expressing our most hidden anxieties, one tortured syllable at a time.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Leaf Ward’s “Intro”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Philly’s Leaf Ward is the type of rapper we would have fawned over in my New York grade schools, all visceral storytelling, wordplay, and a State Property-like intensity. His latest project, They Forgot: The Album, sounds like the type of thing that would have at one point been coated with screaming DJ drops and sold at a Canal Street mixtape stall. It’s not purely a throwback, though; it’s more of an update to an existing sound. “Intro” starts the album out right with a bunch of chest puffing, theatrical lyricism, and life lessons: “He can’t call himself a gangster, he don’t take care of his kids.” You latch onto his words, even if the piano led beat is sort of ordinary. East Coast die-hards will get their fix.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Dave Smith, Sequential Synth Founder and MIDI Pioneer, Dies at 72

Dave Smith, the Sequential founder and synthmaker known as the father of MIDI, has died, Sequential said. He was 72. Artists including Flying Lotus, Hot Chip, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon paid tribute to Smith, whose inventions include the Prophet-5, used by a raft of 1980s greats, as well as by Radiohead for their diversion into electronics on Kid A.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

Men (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury have proven themselves to be masterful architects of slickly intricate cinematic scores. Their abilities emerge from their complementary talents: Barrow is famous for his distinctively sullen and sultry percussion-laden sounds (most notably with Portishead), while Salisbury is an Emmy-nominated television and film composer, deftly attuned to the structural cues necessary for any score’s skeleton. Their first formal collaboration on DROKK: Music Inspired by Mega City One was audacious, glistening with Vangelis-influenced analog synths and roaring with the heightened dimensions of the Judge Dredd comics from which it was adapted. Their work on this score introduced the duo to Alex Garland, who wrote and produced 2012’s Dredd, and would enlist Barrow and Salisbury to score his directorial debut, Ex Machina.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Daphni, Chat Pile, VntageParadise, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy