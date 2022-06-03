ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN’s Mark Jones was in way over his head during epic 4th quarter

By Alex Reimer
 4 days ago

The Celtics played an incredible fourth quarter against the Warriors Thursday to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

It’s too bad their epic comeback was called with the kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for a Summer League contest between the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

With Mike Breen out due to Covid, ESPN Radio’s Mark Jones jumped over to the TV side and called the game alongside Mark Jackson (Jeff Van Gundy was sidelined with Covid as well). And Jones was quite underwhelming.

He didn’t produce one signature call, unless you count describing the Celtics’ furious comeback as an “insurrection.”

“The Celtics have stormed ahead! This insurrection has them leading by 11,” Jones said after Marcus Smart hit a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining.

Apparently, it was Jan. 6 night at Chase Arena.

Jones failed to seize the moment, describing the action in humdrum fashion as the Celtics stormed past the NBA’s greatest dynasty since Jordan’s Bulls. Al Horford was deadly in the quarter, hitting two straight 3’s and a mid-range jumper to propel the Celtics ahead by eight.

And what did Jones have to say?

“Horford feeling it. A couple consecutive three and a mid-range, and Al Horford has come alive.,” he said flatly.

(Fortunately, Jackson provided some amusement when he sent the broadcast to break after Horford put Boston up by three: “All the ladies in the house say ‘Al!’)

Jones has worked at ESPN for more than 30 years. He started his career at the WorldWide Leader as the host of a weekly NBA studio show, “NBA Today,” and currently calls NBA games with a variety of partners. Most commonly, Jones is paired with Hubie Brown, who carries him at 88 years old.

Jackson was not able to do that, considering he struggled to correctly pronounce “Horford.” Breen’s and Van Gundy’s absences were palpable.

Anybody who underplays the importance of a good play-by-play man should rewatch the fourth quarter of Game 1. Breen would’ve added to the experience. Meanwhile, it’s almost like Jones wasn’t even there.

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

