Anna Horford had to correct ESPN tweet about Al blowing a kiss

By Scott Mc Laughlin
 4 days ago

As the clock ticked down on the Celtics’ Game 1 victory over the Warriors, ABC’s cameras captured Al Horford -- who had just had a massive fourth quarter that helped turned a 12-point deficit into a 12-point win -- blowing a kiss.

A few minutes later, ESPN tweeted out the clip with the caption, “Al Horford blows a kiss to the Bay Area crowd,” accompanied by the crying laughing emoji.

Kind of a brash move from the usually quiet, humble Horford, right?

Well, sure… if that was actually what he was doing. Horford’s sister, Anna, had to correct the record and respond to ESPN, pointing out that Horford’s wife was behind the bench, and he was blowing a kiss to her, not Warriors fans.

It was a big night for the Horford family all around, as his son, Ean, joined dad for his postgame press conference. Horford turns 36 on Friday and is currently playing in the first NBA Finals of his career.

Horford lost his grandfather last week, so it’s great to see his family be with him even on the road.

