JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An alleged shooter has been apprehended after a standoff with police lasted several hours, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 8:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Windsor Falls Condos in Jacksonville. When they arrived, they located a man in his 60s suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO