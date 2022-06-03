ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies to Honor Mike Trout on ‘Millville Pride Night’

By Eddie Davis
 4 days ago
The pride of Millville, Mike Trout makes a rare appearance at Citizen's Bank Park this weekend as the Los Angles Angels play an interleague series with the Phillies. The Phillies will celebrate “Millville Pride Night” during Friday night’s series opener, and there should be plenty of blue-and-orange Millville High # 1...

