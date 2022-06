Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani has once again become Asia's richest person. What Happened: According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ambani surpassed his rival Adani group chairman Gautam Adani on Friday as the shares of India's most valued company RIL saw a massive rebound and inched closer to its all-time high. The stock is up more than 25% since early March and has delivered 27% returns in the last year.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO