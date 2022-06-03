ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Chegg Shares Are Rising Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Chegg Inc CHGG shares are trading higher by 5.78% at $21.60 after the company announced it increased its buyback program by $1 billion....

