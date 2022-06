Chris Henry Jr. received an offer from Ohio State on Monday. He is a WR from the class of 2026. Ohio State is the 5th school to give Henry an offer. He isn’t rated yet per the 247Sports Composite. Henry attends West Clermont High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and also has offers from West Virginia, Marshall, UConn, and Grambling State. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds. His father played WR for West Virginia in college, and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005. Henry’s father unfortunately passed away in 2009.

