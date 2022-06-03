ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors picks, predictions: Who wins NBA Finals Game 2?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors face off on Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. MST and can be seen on ABC .

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest.

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite in the game , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Boston is +155 on the money line and Golden State is -190.

The over/under for the game is set at 215.5 points.

More: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Finals schedule, TV info., how to watch

More: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA Finals?

More: What to know about Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors in 2022 NBA Finals

Top Bet : Celtics 107, Warriors 105

It writes: "The Celtics have no quit in them. Boston weathered an early explosion from Stephen Curry and a cold-shooting night from Jayson Tatum in Game 1 to come away with a 120-108 victory at Chase Center. The Celtics leaned on a scorching fourth-quarter performance on offense to right the ship and turn the tables on the Warriors, with Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford doing heavy damage in that quarter to pull off the comeback. This is a much different team than what the Warriors faced in their past trips to the Finals. The Celtics not only can shoot the deep ball, but they also are so good at switching defensively and closing gaps on that end of the floor. Tatum might have struggled mightily with his shooting with a 3/17 line from the field for just 12 points, but he finished plus-16 to go with 13 assists. Having gotten a taste of what it’s like to play in the Finals and with the Celtics taking Game 1, Tatum should have all the confidence he needs for a bounce-back performance on Sunday."

Gambling News : Take the Warriors to cover vs. Celtics

Jessie Carter writes: "This is a must-win game for the Warriors. If they lose two games at home, they’re in trouble. This is because, after this game, the series moves to Boston, which is where the Celtics have been phenomenal this season."

Odds Shark : Warriors 107.4, Celtics 105.5

The site predicts that the Warriors will win, but takes the Celtics with the points. It has the total going under in the game.

More: NBA Playoffs odds: Money lines, point spreads, over/unders for 2022 NBA postseason games

More: NBA Playoffs schedule, TV information: How to watch 2022 NBA postseason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnUFP_0fzOLC1800

Action Network : Celtics now favored in series vs. Warriors

It writes: "Stephen Curry got off to a fast start and scored 21 points, including six three pointers, in the first quarter. However, the Celtics came back from multiple double-digit deficits and escaped Chase Center with a 120-108 win in Game 1. Boston, led by Al Horford’s 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, dominated the fourth quarter. The Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final quarter and are now favored to win the series."

ESPN : Celtics have a 59% chance to win the game

The site's Basketball Power Index gives the Warriors a 41% chance to win the game.

FiveThirtyEight : Celtics have a 57% win probability

The site gives the Warriors a 43% win probability in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors picks, predictions: Who wins NBA Finals Game 2?

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics coach Ime Udoka drops truth bomb on harsh reality of Draymond Green’s non-ejection in Game 2

Game 2 of the Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors ended in a blowout in favor of the Dubs. However, the game was marred by a little controversy surrounding Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green. In the second quarter, both men were entangled after a foul call. Things got a little chippy, as Brown took offense to Green’s legs being on him.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Off His Sons In Epic Vacation Photo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to capture his second straight title this year. Still, the NBA superstar isn't letting his shortcomings on the court get in the way of a good time with his family. This weekend, the Greek Freak went viral for posting this wholesome vacation photo to the Twitter...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Shares Lovely Photo With Fiancée Marlene Wilkerson

Kyrie Irving is one of the most enigmatic players in the NBA. As a star, he has proved to be controversial numerous times, most notably with his stance against COVID-19 vaccination that saw him miss large parts of last season and in many ways led to the Brooklyn Nets disappointing in the NBA playoffs.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown has honest reaction to Draymond Green's antics in Game 2

Draymond Green was looking to mix it up right from the opening tip in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors forward got into Boston Celtics center Al Horford and forced a jump ball on the first possession of the game. It was a sign of things to come for Green.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Chase Center#Abc#Tipico Sportsbook
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton Shuts Down Narrative That Kobe Bryant Was 'Selfish': “If Kobe Was Selfish And All That, Why Would He Always Go To The Veterans And Ask Them What Can He Do To Get Better. Selfish Players Don’t Do That.”

Kobe Bryant made a strong impression even before he made it to the NBA. The Black Mamba was seen as one of the best young players in the US before the 1996 NBA draft, which granted him workouts with some interesting teams. In the end, the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Bryant on draft night, starting a great relationship.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
The Spun

Golden State Warriors Veteran Is Out For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even up the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics tonight. But they'll be without a key veteran who has been struggling to stay healthy. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Payton goes viral for awesome shirt at Finals in support of his son

Gary Payton made three Finals appearances during his NBA career, winning one ring. Now he is showing support in the perfect way now that his son is in the NBA Finals as well. The retired Basketball Hall of Famer Payton was at Sunday’s Game 2 of the Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. Payton attended with former Seattle SuperSonics teammate Detlef Schrempf.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Draymond 'a little shocked' Celtics pulled starters early in Game 2

The Boston Celtics faced a tall task in beating the Golden State Warriors twice on their own court. But few expected Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals to be noncompetitive after three quarters. The Warriors outscored the Celtics 35-14 in the third quarter Sunday night at Chase Center, then...
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy