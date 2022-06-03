Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors picks, predictions: Who wins NBA Finals Game 2?

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors face off on Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. MST and can be seen on ABC .

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest.

The Warriors are a 4.5-point favorite in the game , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Boston is +155 on the money line and Golden State is -190.

The over/under for the game is set at 215.5 points.

Top Bet : Celtics 107, Warriors 105

It writes: "The Celtics have no quit in them. Boston weathered an early explosion from Stephen Curry and a cold-shooting night from Jayson Tatum in Game 1 to come away with a 120-108 victory at Chase Center. The Celtics leaned on a scorching fourth-quarter performance on offense to right the ship and turn the tables on the Warriors, with Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford doing heavy damage in that quarter to pull off the comeback. This is a much different team than what the Warriors faced in their past trips to the Finals. The Celtics not only can shoot the deep ball, but they also are so good at switching defensively and closing gaps on that end of the floor. Tatum might have struggled mightily with his shooting with a 3/17 line from the field for just 12 points, but he finished plus-16 to go with 13 assists. Having gotten a taste of what it’s like to play in the Finals and with the Celtics taking Game 1, Tatum should have all the confidence he needs for a bounce-back performance on Sunday."

Gambling News : Take the Warriors to cover vs. Celtics

Jessie Carter writes: "This is a must-win game for the Warriors. If they lose two games at home, they’re in trouble. This is because, after this game, the series moves to Boston, which is where the Celtics have been phenomenal this season."

Odds Shark : Warriors 107.4, Celtics 105.5

The site predicts that the Warriors will win, but takes the Celtics with the points. It has the total going under in the game.

Action Network : Celtics now favored in series vs. Warriors

It writes: "Stephen Curry got off to a fast start and scored 21 points, including six three pointers, in the first quarter. However, the Celtics came back from multiple double-digit deficits and escaped Chase Center with a 120-108 win in Game 1. Boston, led by Al Horford’s 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, dominated the fourth quarter. The Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final quarter and are now favored to win the series."

ESPN : Celtics have a 59% chance to win the game

The site's Basketball Power Index gives the Warriors a 41% chance to win the game.

FiveThirtyEight : Celtics have a 57% win probability

The site gives the Warriors a 43% win probability in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

