A honey basil pale ale? What Connecticut breweries are serving this weekend

Summer is almost here! Enjoy it with a mix of New England IPAs, sours, and a honey basil pale ale, all served at craft breweries in Connecticut this weekend.

We looked over a slew of tap lists from New London and Windham counties, and we've found what local breweries are serving up this weekend. This weekend's highlights include Bear Hands Brewing Company's 5.1% English Pale Ale "Jolly Ole Biddy," Black Pond Brews' 4.8% Unfiltered Kellerbier "Resolve," Tox Brewing Company's 5.5% Honey Basil Pale Ale "Summer Love," and Fox Farm Brewery's 15.5% American Barleywine "Requiem."

Check out the list below for some highlights from each brewery.

Bear Hands Brewing Company

75 Main St., Putnam CT

All Juiced Up: 7% New England IPA.

This juicy N.E. IPA has all the ingredients you need to get pumped up. This power hopped beer is packed full of all your favorite hops, Galaxy, Amarillo, Simcoe, and Mosaic."

Track and Field:NFA boys track places third at Class LL meet, despite six title-winning performances

Assumed Intelligence: 5.2% Lagered Ale.

"This unique lagered ale is fermented at cool temperatures to create a hybrid between an ale and a lager. Brown to caramel in color with a clean and crisp overall drinkability. The rich malts and fruity esters contribute to its nutty finish."

Violet Beauregard's Revenge: 5.4% Fruit Beer.

"Revenge is a dish best served cold, carbonated, and with plenty of fruit! This Blueberry ale is over the top with over 220 pounds of blueberries, added at multiple points throughout the brewing process. We're sure that Violet Beauregard herself would be proud of just how many blueberries were harmed in the making of this beer."

Black Pond Brews

1001 Hartford Pike, Dayville CT

Jolly Ole Biddy: 5.1% English Pale Ale.

"Biscuity, light, mild."

Double Paw: 8% Double Vanilla Milk Stout.

"Rich, chocolaty, vanilla, sweet."

Hold My Juicebox: 7.4% Double New England IPA.

"Citrusy & hazy featuring Mosaic, Amarillo & Simcoe hops."

Black Pond Brews is located at 1001 Hartford Pike in Dayville.

Epicure Brewing

40 Franklin St., Norwich CT

Ickaweizen: 5.1% Hefeweizen.

"German-style hefeweizen offers a striking beer experience thanks to the use of distinctive wheat and rye malt, unique yeast and uncharacteristic appearance. This beer was named after our of our beer-tenders, Erica aka "Icka" as her niece would call her. We all have that Aunt or Uncle that has a special name since we couldn't pronounce their real name."

Casey Chadwick Trial:For Casey Chadwick's family, murder retrial leads to a cascade of emotions

Stay Pretty: 5.4% Blonde Ale.

"A light colored ale, with a light body, providing clean and crisp notes. This beer is gently-hopped to provide some earthly flavors. A perfect ale for someone looking to venture into the craft beer scene. "Stay Pretty" is an empowerment phrase from Blondie, that sexy singer from the '70s. Of course, she also said "Die Young." We believe her sentiment is to enjoy living today. Stay Pretty is also a great response to an ill-conceived or ditzy comment."

Epicure Brewing is located at 40 Franklin St. in Norwich.

Fox Farm Brewery

62 Music Vale Road, Salem CT

Requiem: 15.5% American Barleywine.

In late-2019 / early-2020 we found time and space to fill additional barrels with Barleywine albeit with an uncertain path. We often treat our high-gravity, clean barrel program (while much smaller) like our mixed fermentation barrel program - filling oak with intention but without a singular outcome in mind. Instead, we prefer to let the barrels reveal their course in time. After a year, we identified four bourbon barrels from that previous winter that had character and complexity making them particularly well-suited for extended aging. At that time, we were taking receipt of a variety of specialty barrels from Europe and after having a chance to evaluate the lot, picked out a pair of beautiful 20-year Cognac puncheons to continue aging the blend. After another year, Requiem No. 1 was bottled in March 2022."

Bower: 5.3% Kölsch.

"Few brewing cultures have a history that runs as deep and strong as that of Cologne, Germany and none have born a style like Kölsch. Complex but eminently drinkable - if put together properly, a good Kölsch-Style beer can deliver enough depth of character that it begs another sip along with the drinkability to keep allowing for the next one. Made with an especially clean top-fermenting strain, hopped carefully and lagered for 8-weeks we think Bower delivers on that goal."'

Online sports betting:Calls to gambling problem helpline spiked 126% since CT legalized online sports betting

Fox Farm Brewery is located at 62 Music Vale Road in Salem.

These Guys Brewing Company

78 Franklin St., Norwich CT

Local 892 Sup-porter: 5.4% American Porter.

"Once again, we’ve teamed up with the Norwich Firefighters Local 892 to do beer for good. This American porter is infused with cold brew coffee from Craftsman Cliff Roasters and house-made vanilla bean extract; light with a wonderful flavor profile."

CT courts:A surge in retirements is hitting CT courts hard. How does that affect the justice system?

Effed Up On Pilz: 5% Pilsner.

"Our first lager is a hazy yet crisp & smooth Pilsner. Mild sweetness & superb balance."

These Guys Brewing Company is located at 78 Franklin St. in Norwich.

Tox Brewing Company

635 Broad St., New London CT

Summer Love: 5.5% Honey Basil Pale Ale.

"Summer Love is a west coast style Pale Ale brewed with local honey and fresh basil. This beer was brewed with early Kickstarter backers Eric and Caroline Zaccaro. The idea came from an early home brew experiment that was originally dubbed Here Comes Honey Basil (Honey Boo Boo was popular at the time). They remembered that beer fondly and asked us to rehash it in time or summer! The Honey provides a sweet and dry baseline that is slightly crisper paired with a little more bitterness up front. Summer Love has a piny, citrusy, and floral hop bill of Centennial and Mosaic. These pair quite nicely in harmony with the sweet, peppery and slight mint note that comes from basil. Trust us, it works."

Summer forecast:Heat and a stormy summer solstice: Farmers' Almanac predictions for summer weather in CT

Farmacology: 6% Kettle Sour Farmhouse.

"In collaboration with our friends at Hop Culture Brewing Co. - Meet Farmacology Tart Farmhouse Ale with Meyer lemons, lavender, hibiscus, rose hips and wildflower honey from Stonewall Apiary. We zested countless juicy Meyer lemons and added honey at multiple stages of the brewing process. Super lemon flavor. Beer lemonade, but make it kettle soured with Saison yeast. Your perfect crusher for the warm weather."

Lily of the Valley “Pomegranate”: 5% Fruited Sour.

"This is our Pomegranate single fruited version of Lily of the Valley. Lily of the Valley is our sweetened fruited sour. It starts with our kettle soured base, a pinch of lactose, a whole bunch of fruit, and is rounded out with Tahitian vanilla. Seasonal and crisp, this Autumn LOTV is sweet, tart, a little savory, and mighty delicious."

Tox Brewing Company is located at 635 Broad St. in New London.

Willimantic Brewing Company

967 Main St., Willimantic CT

Flocc Waves: 5.2% New England IPA.

"This crushable session entry in the Flocc series boasts tropical fruit haze with light juicy mouthfeel. Citra & Motueka dry hopped."

Resolve: 4.8% Kellerbier.

"Refreshing Lager with local honey giving it a Northeast Connecticut farmhouse twist. Proceeds will benefit Ukrainian charities."

How the baby formula shortage hit CT:A pediatrician, a mom and a nonprofit CEO explain.

What's Hoppening: 6.9% Gluten Reduced New England IPA.

"Unfiltered IPA w/floor malted Maris Otter barley, German Munich & English Wheat malts. A bold IPA hopped with Galena, Progress, & Crystal."

Willimantic Brewing Company is located at 967 Main St. in Willimantic.