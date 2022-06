What do bubble tea and banking have in common? Both are available at the Grand Opening Week of First Fed’s newest branch in downtown Bellevue. And you’re invited!. From June 22 to 25, you can enjoy free bubble tea from 1 to 3 p.m. daily in the Bellevue branch at 1100 Bellevue Way NE, Unit 6. Also, the celebration will include other treats, giveaways, and daily prize drawings. First Fed is a local community bank that will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023. Originally founded in Port Angeles, their Proudly PNW heritage is showcased throughout their locations. The Bellevue branch includes a topographic map of WA and fern wall art. Also, make sure you check out the moss wall in the lobby behind the counter which has samples available to touch.

