From June 3rd through June 5, 2022; the Paris Police Department responded to 218 calls for service and arrested 21 adult persons. Officer was dispatched to the 2800 block of Kessler Drive in reference to a fraud. The complainant advised that someone had opened up a credit card in her name and was making purchases on it. Paris Police will be reviewing the store camera footage to investigate the purchase that was made in the 2000 block of Spur 139, using a Master Card.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO