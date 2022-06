The Salem Cubs were able to grab their first win of the season on Sunday when they downed Dell Rapids PBR. Cole Cheeseman got the Cubs on the board first in the opening inning, before more runs followed in the second, thanks to a two-run RBI from Issac Anderson bringing in Tyler Cleveland and Bobby Koepsall to take a 3-0 lead at the end of the second inning.

SALEM, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO